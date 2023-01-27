Report: Rams hire Mike LaFleur as OC, six years after his brother held job

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Matt LaFleur has been the head coach of the Green Bay Packers since 2019, while the younger of the pair was the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets for the last two seasons. Though the Rams newcomer lasted through the entire 2022 campaign under head coach Robert Saleh, it was reportedly a very tumultuous year, including an apparent heated exchange with wide receiver Elijah Moore during a practice between Weeks 6 and 7.

The 35-year-old Mike LaFleur will join the 37-year-old McVay (the youngest NFL coach) on a potentially very young, but experienced staff. The new hire has been coaching since the age of 22 in 2009, when he got his start as an offensive assistant with Division III Elmhurst University.

He then served as the quarterbacks coach for one season and offensive coordinator for two years with Division II Saint Joseph's College, before making the jump to Division I at Davidson College in 2013.

LaFleur's first NFL gig was as an offensive intern with the Cleveland Browns in 2014, then he was an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons for two years (including during their run to Super Bowl LI) and prior to landing with the Jets, he was the passing game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons (including their appearance in Super Bowl LIV).

During Matt LaFleur's lone season in Los Angeles in 2017, the Rams were the highest-scoring offense in the NFL backed by Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff and All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, won the NFC West at 11-5, but were upset in the wild-card round by the Falcons.

Six years later, McVay is going back to the LaFleur bloodline to see if Los Angeles can get back to the playoffs.