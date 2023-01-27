BRPD chief calls for peace as nation braces for release of police video in high-profile Tennessee murder case

Read full article on original website
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to consent'
BATON ROUGE- In the weeks since LSU student Madi Brooks was hit and killed by a car on a dark, Baton Rouge road, four people have been arrested and are facing charges in her alleged rape. "We have a blood alcohol number. It establishes intoxication under the statue, which makes...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement in the capital area says claims from New Orleans leaders saying that Baton Rouge officers are heading to the Crescent City to help handle Mardi Gras revelers aren't accurate. "Jeanerette for example... Wow! You know? Of course, Tangiaphoa... Wow! You know? And of course our...
A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo
BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a call about shots […]
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
Mother indicted in toddler’s overdose death hires attorney
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of her 2-year-old son appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Whitney Ard attended a motion hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. During the hearing, it was announced Ard hired an attorney and is no longer using a public defender.
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
Defense lawyers for the men charged with raping LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit by a vehicle and died in the hospital shortly after the alleged rapes, say acts were consensual, according to coverage of their Friday press conference by The Advocate. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were...
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A fifth suspect, Kendrick Washington, 35, has been arrested in connection to an incident that took place in Simmesport on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the Simmesport Police Department, an anonymous tip was received regarding Washington’s location and officers were able to apprehend Washington without incident around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Washington faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the country, people anxiously waited to see the body camera video showing what led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five former Memphis officers accused of brutally beating him face several charges including murder. Nichols died from his injuries a few days after the beating.
Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
DA: "Thirty-five years is a long time for justice" as Judge sentences Reed to life behind bars
AMITE---Today, the man convicted in the nearly 40-year-old cold case of the murder of Selonia S. Reed was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole by Honorable Judge William S. Dykes in Tangipahoa Parish, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Reginald L. Reed was arrested...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Tickfaw resident who is being accused of molestation of a juvenile. Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, is currently wanted for three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bumgarden...
Livingston suspect indicted for first degree rape of victim under age of 13
Livingston, LA - On Jan. 24, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of First-Degree Rape When the Victim is Under Age 13, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Sura is set to appear for arraignment on Feb. 2 of this year...
EBR Parish coroner’s office already investigating over 20 overdose deaths for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The opioid addiction and overdose crisis touches every state in the nation, but Louisiana is affected the hardest. East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark says all indicators whether it is addiction to opioid medications, overdose deaths, emergency room admissions and over-prescribing are evidence of the problem.
