It’s a sign of the times: scale, in the hotel industry, matters. Peachtree Hospitality Management is continuing that trend, forming a long-term partnership with Savannah, Ga.-based HOS Management to operate nine of its hotels with the potential for additional locations to be managed in the future. The current HOS properties are primarily in the southeast and branded by Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO