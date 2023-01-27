Read full article on original website
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married: 'It Was Perfect'
"Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market." Rita Ora is finally confirming rumors she tied the knot with Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the "Heart Breakfast with Jame Theakston and Amanda Holden", the 32-year-old "Posion" singer revealed she and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director exchanged vows.
Watch TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's "Dramatic" Face Reveal Video After Surgery
Watch: See TikToker Dylan Mulvaney’s "Face Reveal" After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney's new look is on pointe. In a video titled "The Face Reveal" released on Jan. 27, the TikToker and trans activist made a grand reveal of her visage after undergoing facial feminization surgery. Clocking in at almost two minutes, the clip opened with Dylan—dressed in a blue crop top and matching skirt paired with long white gloves and silver knee-high boots—dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic "Swan Lake."
Jennifer Garner Reveals the Struggle She’s Had on Set for 28 Years
In an amusing new video on Instagram, Jennifer Garner confesses the struggle she's had on film sets for the last three decades.
Meet Valerie Bertinelli and Late Musician Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang
Valerie Bertinelli, who gained recognition in the Hollywood scene for her role as Barabara Cooper in the sitcom, One Day At A Time, is also a supportive mother to her only child, Wolfgang. The actress shares her son with her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, whom she married in 1981 and divorced 26 years later.
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira wows us again on "Sea of Love"
(January 27, 2023) Sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree at all. Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink.
Shemar Moore Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter
Shemar Moore is now a proud poppa, as the veteran actor recently announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a day after her delivery, the 52-year-old hopped on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, named Frankie Moore. The S.W.A.T. star appeared to be particularly enthusiastic in the post, in which Moore shared the newborn’s weight and that she was born with a clean bill of health.More from VIBE.comShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonShemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon'Love & Hip-Hop'...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
Abigail Breslin Married: Actress, 26, Weds Ira Kunyansky & Reveals Her Stunning Gown
Little Miss Sunshine is now Little Miss Married! Abigail Breslin got married to Ira Kunyansky on January, 28, the actress confirmed in an Instagram post on January 29. “Ya girl got married y’all,” she caption an Instagram photo of her diamond wedding band and engagement ring. The...
A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children
Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
Paris Hilton Channels Marilyn Monroe in White Bathrobe, Cartier Jewels & Crystal-Embellished Mary Jane Heels for Vogue Arabia
Paris Hilton channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the latest edition of Vogue Arabia. The black and white photo set posted to Vogue Arabia’s Instagram, as well as Hilton’s, saw the star glamorously flipping through the pages of the magazine, lounging on a bed and answering phone calls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Clad in a cushy white bathrobe and striking Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chaumet jewelry, Hilton also modeled a blond hairdo and her very own fragrance Ruby Rush. Hilton spoke to Vogue about her history with fragrance and the importance it holds...
