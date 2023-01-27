Read full article on original website
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials
JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020 due the the COVID pandemic.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Christopher Pike Jr., 38, of Metairie, with Cast and Blast Charters LLC, has...
Shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called out to the 1200 block of Pitt Rd. in Scott just after midnight on Friday morning in connection to a shooting which left one person injured.
Several squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Inside Zoosiana, 12 squirrel monkeys were stolen from their habitat in the middle of the night. Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier says they have video footage that they are looking over to help capture the suspect(s). It’s a unique investigation but that doesn’t change the protocol....
Sheriff Greg Champagne sworn in for second term as head of National Sheriff’s Association — a first in organization history
LULING, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana sheriff has been named president of the National Sheriff’s Association. On Tuesday, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne was sworn in as the organization’s next leader alongside his family by the outgoing NSA president Sheriff William Bohnyak of Orange County, Vermont.
Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family says men are ‘victim blaming’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kerry Miller is the attorney representing the mother of LSU student Madison Brooks, 19. Miller says the defense representing the suspects in this rape case are victim blaming. “The only reason why I’m speaking right now is is Maddie’s legacy and her mom are...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road safety tips for inclement weather
LOUISIANA. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather expected to hit us soon, and already arrived in some parts of the region, it is important to know simple driving tips that can keep you, and the drivers around you, safe. Deidra Druilhet, Public Information Officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, told us one important step to driving in rainy and cold conditions.
French Press to open second location in south Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The popular restaurant The French Press, which opened in downtown Lafayette more than 14 years ago, has announced it will expand to a second location. Chef and owner Justin Girouard said the new location, at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey, will open its doors in March. “Margaret...
UL football adds four players to 2023 recruiting class
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — University of Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Desormeaux and staff inked defensive lineman Antoine Baylis (Mansfield, Texas), Glenn Brown (LaPlace, La.), linebacker Emiliano Soldevilla (Houston, Texas) and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield (Lutcher, La.) on Wednesday.
12-year-old Louisiana deer hunter takes 10-point buck called ‘Pretty Boy’
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – “Momma, I got him!,” Kamdyn Fruge’ crowed. The 12-year-old had waited and worked for months to prep his hunting area after seeing a deer on the game camera that he called “Pretty Boy.” The efforts paid off on Sunday, Dec. 18 when he landed the 10-point, 235-pound buck.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomes four new clinicians
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomed four new clinicians to help enhance access to several specialties in the Central Louisiana community. Among the clinicians is endocrinologist Sablaa Ali, D.O., who will be the first active endocrinologist in the region in over a decade. With diabetes and pre-diabetes affecting 1 in every 2 Central Louisianans, this is a critical need that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is thankful to be able to meet. In addition, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana has secured a podiatrist who will be joining the team later this year to help our community in the fight against diabetes.
Destination Louisiane: Meet the woman shaking up the rum industry in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Olivia Stewart, owner of Oxbow Rum Distillery, wants consumers to think about rum differently. “My dream for Oxbow Rum Distillery is to really kind of be the authority of craft rum in America,” Stewart said. She is ready to make rum to Louisiana...
Lawmakers gavel in for special session to pass insurance crisis ‘Band-Aid’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers gaveled in for the special session aimed at tackling the insurance crisis. Some legislators are skeptical of the plan, while others state they will try anything to ease the pressure on homeowners. The special session is narrowly tailored to only deal with...
GALLERY: LSU’s record-breaking win vs Tennessee
LSU set a new attendance record – 15,157 fans attended the LSU Women’s Basketball win vs Tennessee on Monday night.
Morris scores career-high, #3 LSU sets attendance record in win
BATON ROUGE — No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) passed its toughest test of the season against Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) Monday night, 76-68, to remain undefeated in front of a record-setting crowd of 15,157 all dressed in white in the PMAC as Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points and Angel Reese kept her double-double streak alive.
