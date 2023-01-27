Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Kentucky education leaders call for action on teacher shortage
Kentucky education leaders are warning of dire consequences if more isn’t done to address the growing teacher shortage. Education officials say there are 11,000 unfilled teaching positions across Kentucky’s public schools. That’s in large part because there are so few young people entering the profession. Enrollment in the state’s teacher preparation programs fell from more than 12,000 students in 2011, to just 7,400 in 2019.
wkyufm.org
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky hunters’ seasonal deer harvest rivals some of the highest on record
Kentucky’s white-tailed deer harvest rivaled some of the highest on record, beating every season since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunters took 144,506 deer last season, at least 7% of which were harvested using muzzleloaders, like modern versions of the same firearms used by the Continental Army to fend off the British.
