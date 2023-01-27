ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Investigates: 6 years of personnel files from officers charged with Tyre Nichols murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 obtained personnel files for the former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with the second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

12-car pileup blocks part of major Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twelve cars were involved in a car crash on Third Street just south of I-55 Tuesday morning. Memphis Police said five drivers were taken to hospitals in three separate crashes at that location. All five were in non-critical condition, police said. Northbound Third Street south of I-55 was closed. Southbound lanes remained […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Police mentions 7th unnamed officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a statement Monday regarding the status of their internal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, MPD said seven officers were relieved of duty on Jan. 8 at the start of their internal investigation: Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith, Preston Hemphill and a seventh, unnamed officer.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
WNTZ

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tyre Nichols' funeral delayed: What to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are delayed to 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 1. The service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd. Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy