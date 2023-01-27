Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Two killed in train accident during Memphis winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said there was a fatal train accident at the intersection of Chelsea and Carpenter. Two people were killed in the accident and a third injured. According to MPD, the train struck a vehicle at 12:35 a.m. The two people killed in the accident...
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
FOX13 Investigates: 6 years of personnel files from officers charged with Tyre Nichols murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 obtained personnel files for the former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with the second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
actionnews5.com
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
12-car pileup blocks part of major Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twelve cars were involved in a car crash on Third Street just south of I-55 Tuesday morning. Memphis Police said five drivers were taken to hospitals in three separate crashes at that location. All five were in non-critical condition, police said. Northbound Third Street south of I-55 was closed. Southbound lanes remained […]
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
Three Memphis Fire Department employees fired as Tyre Nichols' death investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired as the investigation continues into the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD leaders said EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the driver of Engine 55, have been terminated for violating “numerous MFD Policies and Protocols."
Memphis bridges over Mississippi River to glow red & gold for Tyre Nichols Wednesday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning. The Mighty Lights will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, which organizers said was Nichol’s favorite...
Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says
Memphis Police Department "shielded" white cop Preston Hemphill, unlike the Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death, Ben Crump said. The post Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Kait 8
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
Memphis Police mentions 7th unnamed officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a statement Monday regarding the status of their internal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, MPD said seven officers were relieved of duty on Jan. 8 at the start of their internal investigation: Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith, Preston Hemphill and a seventh, unnamed officer.
MPD Officer Hemphill, the sixth identified in Tyre Nichols case, was part of disbanded SCORPION Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Preston Hemphill, who was relieved of duty during the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, was also part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, according to court documents obtained by the University of Memphis’ Institute for Public Service Reporting. The Institute said court records shows Hemphill...
actionnews5.com
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
Tyre Nichols' funeral delayed: What to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are delayed to 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 1. The service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd. Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris...
WATN Local Memphis
