Lancaster County man allegedly assaults woman during burglary
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a burglary on Jan. 30. According to the Quarryville Borough Police Department, police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Groffdale Drive for a burglary that was in progress.
Police investigating shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in York County. The shooting call came in around 4:30 a.m. Dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There were multiple officers and crime scene tape along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away...
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
Lancaster man arrested following fatal East Lampeter Township crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested following the fatal crash that took place in East Lampeter Township back in December of 2022. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon police responded to the 2100 block of New Holland Pike for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
Marietta man charged with homicide by vehicle and seven counts of DUI following fatal crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.
Police share details of suicide notes left by family in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We're learning more about why three members of a York County family made the decision to end their own lives. West Manchester Township said suicide notes were left behind. James Daub, 62, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead...
Lititz man allegedly threatened to kill officers after burglary
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill officers who responded to a burglary. According to Lititz Police, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broad Street around 8:10 p.m. on January 30. The resident reported to police that an...
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Men charged in Berks County 7-Eleven armed robbery investigation
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Reading men have been charged after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store. On January 25 Spring Township Police responded to the robbery on the 3100 block of State Hill Road. A store clerk told officers two men in dark hooded sweatshirts and jeans with masks entered the store and began to yell at them.
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Lancaster men arrested for gun, drug charges
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two Lancaster men were arrested for drug and weapon charges early Tuesday morning. Lancaster Police say they made a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street at 3:14 a.m. for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter and Jaekwon Dickinson, the two men who were later arrested, were both passengers in the car.
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Carlisle police charge 9 people with drug possession, related charges after neighbors complain of criminal activity
CARLISLE, Pa. — Two separate drug investigations led Carlisle police to charge nine people in the span of three days with drug offenses and related charges. The investigation initially began when neighbors complained of alleged criminal activity at a home in the 100 block of North East Street. The...
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
