Lancaster County man allegedly assaults woman during burglary

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a burglary on Jan. 30. According to the Quarryville Borough Police Department, police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Groffdale Drive for a burglary that was in progress.
Police investigating shooting in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in York County. The shooting call came in around 4:30 a.m. Dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There were multiple officers and crime scene tape along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away...
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
Lancaster man arrested following fatal East Lampeter Township crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested following the fatal crash that took place in East Lampeter Township back in December of 2022. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon police responded to the 2100 block of New Holland Pike for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
Marietta man charged with homicide by vehicle and seven counts of DUI following fatal crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.
Police share details of suicide notes left by family in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We're learning more about why three members of a York County family made the decision to end their own lives. West Manchester Township said suicide notes were left behind. James Daub, 62, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead...
Lititz man allegedly threatened to kill officers after burglary

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill officers who responded to a burglary. According to Lititz Police, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broad Street around 8:10 p.m. on January 30. The resident reported to police that an...
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Men charged in Berks County 7-Eleven armed robbery investigation

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Reading men have been charged after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store. On January 25 Spring Township Police responded to the robbery on the 3100 block of State Hill Road. A store clerk told officers two men in dark hooded sweatshirts and jeans with masks entered the store and began to yell at them.
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
Lancaster men arrested for gun, drug charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two Lancaster men were arrested for drug and weapon charges early Tuesday morning. Lancaster Police say they made a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street at 3:14 a.m. for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter and Jaekwon Dickinson, the two men who were later arrested, were both passengers in the car.
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
