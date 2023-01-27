LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.

