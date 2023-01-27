Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year CelebrationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
Boston Globe
These are the 10 most beautiful buildings in Boston, according to Boston.com readers
"It never failed to take my breath away, no matter how often I went!" Last week, prompted by a study naming Boston City Hall the fourth ugliest building in the world, we asked Boston.com readers if it was really that ugly, and what other ugly buildings they thought blighted the cityscape. It was, in retrospect, kind of a downer.
nbcboston.com
Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal
An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
iheart.com
One TikToker Hides Tiny Felt Animals Around Boston To Help Spread Joy
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Boston TikToker is spreading joy around the city one felt narwhal at a time. Karen Tran, who goes by tinyfeltedjoy on TikTok, uses her creative abilities to try and bring happiness to strangers around Boston. "I hide little felted animals all around Boston for...
WMUR.com
Family of man killed in shooting outside Manchester bar remember him as kind and positive soul
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot's mother, Michelle, the loss of her son, is simply too much to bear. "Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle Pouliot, asked through tears. Early Saturday morning, the Manchester native's life was cut short, when he was shot outside...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
nbcboston.com
Future of 2 Beloved Spots in Cambridge's Porter Square in Doubt
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like two beloved spots in the Porter Square section of Cambridge face a very uncertain future. Cambridge Day confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the owners of Christopher's will not be reopening the place and that Toad--which is next door--may be going away as well, depending on whether Cambridge Eats and Beats (the group that also runs Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge) sells the building or just sells the restaurant and the bar to new owners. Christopher's has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 while Toad did reopen--and according to co-owner Holly Heslop, it will remain open "until we turn over the keys to someone."
Check Out This Strange Encounter With a New Bedford Squirrel
I've witnessed some strange things living in New Bedford, but this one might take the cake. I take my dog Bella out for a walk around the West End of New Beige every day. We enjoy strolling through the cemetery where there's no vehicle traffic and rarely anyone else around. It's a peaceful walk, for the most part, until my dog spots a squirrel. Then, chaos ensues.
hot969boston.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
Study shows screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems later on
BOSTON -- For the first time, a new study provides evidence that screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems in childhood. An international team of researchers, including here at Boston Children's Hospital, followed 400 kids from one to nine years old. They asked their parents about screen time, examined their brains' electrical activity at 18 months, and collected information about their executive functioning at age nine through neuropsych testing and teacher and parent questionnaires. They found that every hour of increased screen time in infancy was associated with decreased measures of attention and executive functioning at age nine. They also found that babies with more screen time showed changes in brain activity associated with difficulties in attention. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that young children stay away from screens until 18 months of age and that screen time should be limited to no more than one hour a day for kids ages 2 to 5.
whdh.com
7’s Amaka Ubaka to receive honorary degree, deliver commencement address at Regis College
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Today in New England Anchor Amaka Ubaka has been selected by Regis College to be the recipient of an honorary degree and nominated by students to deliver the Class of 2023 Commencement address in May. Named one of Boston magazine’s most influential people in 2022,...
Brigham and Women's nurses to hit picket line over staffing concerns
BOSTON - Nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital are sounding the alarm on patient care and hitting the picket line Wednesday. "We don't have enough staff to care for the patients," RN Jim McCarthy said, calling the situation dangerous. Those concerns raised in more than 500 reports nurses filed in 2022 claiming patient safety was jeopardized because of staffing. The complaints obtained by the I-Team claim on one day in October, the emergency department was short 5 nurses; on another day in July a unit was down 6 nurses and last June, a floor that should have had 20...
‘That is somebody’s child’: BPD searching for teen’s killer after broad daylight shooting
Boston Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a teenager in broad daylight in Mattapan.
spectrumnews1.com
Assumption nursing students getting hands-on training Saint Vincent Hospital
WORCESTER, Mass. - Fifteen Assumption University students are getting hands-on training at Saint Vincent Hospital. It is part of a first of its kind partnership, where nursing students are already tending to patients through the dedicated education unit. The 12-week program gives students a real-life look at nursing. The students...
Comments / 0