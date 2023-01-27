ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury

The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home.  Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
DUXBURY, MA
iheart.com

Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal

An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
DUXBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

One TikToker Hides Tiny Felt Animals Around Boston To Help Spread Joy

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Boston TikToker is spreading joy around the city one felt narwhal at a time. Karen Tran, who goes by tinyfeltedjoy on TikTok, uses her creative abilities to try and bring happiness to strangers around Boston. "I hide little felted animals all around Boston for...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Future of 2 Beloved Spots in Cambridge's Porter Square in Doubt

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like two beloved spots in the Porter Square section of Cambridge face a very uncertain future. Cambridge Day confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the owners of Christopher's will not be reopening the place and that Toad--which is next door--may be going away as well, depending on whether Cambridge Eats and Beats (the group that also runs Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge) sells the building or just sells the restaurant and the bar to new owners. Christopher's has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 while Toad did reopen--and according to co-owner Holly Heslop, it will remain open "until we turn over the keys to someone."
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FUN 107

Check Out This Strange Encounter With a New Bedford Squirrel

I've witnessed some strange things living in New Bedford, but this one might take the cake. I take my dog Bella out for a walk around the West End of New Beige every day. We enjoy strolling through the cemetery where there's no vehicle traffic and rarely anyone else around. It's a peaceful walk, for the most part, until my dog spots a squirrel. Then, chaos ensues.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hot969boston.com

‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts

Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Study shows screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems later on

BOSTON -- For the first time, a new study provides evidence that screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems in childhood. An international team of researchers, including here at Boston Children's Hospital, followed 400 kids from one to nine years old. They asked their parents about screen time, examined their brains' electrical activity at 18 months, and collected information about their executive functioning at age nine through neuropsych testing and teacher and parent questionnaires.  They found that every hour of increased screen time in infancy was associated with decreased measures of attention and executive functioning at age nine. They also found that babies with more screen time showed changes in brain activity associated with difficulties in attention.  The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that young children stay away from screens until 18 months of age and that screen time should be limited to no more than one hour a day for kids ages 2 to 5.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brigham and Women's nurses to hit picket line over staffing concerns

BOSTON - Nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital are sounding the alarm on patient care and hitting the picket line Wednesday. "We don't have enough staff to care for the patients," RN Jim McCarthy said, calling the situation dangerous. Those concerns raised in more than 500 reports nurses filed in 2022 claiming patient safety was jeopardized because of staffing. The complaints obtained by the I-Team claim on one day in October, the emergency department was short 5 nurses; on another day in July a unit was down 6 nurses and last June, a floor that should have had 20...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Assumption nursing students getting hands-on training Saint Vincent Hospital

WORCESTER, Mass. - Fifteen Assumption University students are getting hands-on training at Saint Vincent Hospital. It is part of a first of its kind partnership, where nursing students are already tending to patients through the dedicated education unit. The 12-week program gives students a real-life look at nursing. The students...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy