Jose Mourinho sends warning to Victor Osimhen over Premier League transfer
Jose Mourinho sends a warning to Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible transfer to the Premier League.
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Marcel Sabitzer's potential shirt number at Man Utd
Marcel Sabitzer's potential shirt number at Manchester United after joining on loan from Bayern Munich.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
Chelsea prepared to sell Jorginho to rivals amid Arsenal interest
Chelsea will listen to offers for Jorginho prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline, 90min understands.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Why Tottenham mutually terminated Matt Doherty's contract instead of loaning him out
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Matt Doherty's move to Atletico Madrid is on a permanent deal and not a loan.
Leicester agree £15m deal to sign Harry Souttar
Leicester City have agreed a £15m fee with Stoke City for the deadline day transfer of Harry Souttar, 90min understands.
PSG in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain have made a late push to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Tottenham continue late Pedro Porro talks; Djed Spence due for Rennes medical
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their late transfer window activity with a focus on the right-back position, sources have told 90min.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica
Chelsea have reached a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.
Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Matt Doherty after Tottenham contract termination
Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Matt Doherty after Tottenham contract termination.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal
Cedric has joined Fulham from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal.
Djed Spence joins Rennes on loan for rest of season
Djed Spence has joined Rennes on loan from Tottenham.
Man Utd offered chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder on loan
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
