Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.
WNEM
GM Talks Flint Plant's Key Role in 2022 Success
WNEM
Flint Twp PD holds free A.L.I.C.E. training
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. “It’s an unfortunate training. We don’t like to give the training but it’s a necessary training to...
WNEM
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Millions of dollars are on the line with the Saginaw Township Community Schools’ Board of Education approval of a nearly $243 million bond proposal headed for the May 2023 ballot. The bond would help renovate all school buildings and rebuild the high school. The superintendent,...
WNEM
Flint’s water testing for lead continues to test below action levels
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint has been compliant with lead standards for six consecutive years, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Since July 2016, the city of Flint’s water system has tested below action levels for both lead and copper...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
WNEM
Visitors enjoy final day of Zehnder’s Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The 32nd annual Zehnder’s Snowfest is in the books after providing winter fun for the family. “I’ve been coming up here for years. The first thing I do is go to the bakery and get a Zehnder’s strudel,” said Carol Lepoudre, a visitor of the festival.
WNEM
Human trafficking candlelight vigil
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27
Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 30
Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface...
WNEM
Community holds vigil to honor human trafficking victims
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. “Today we stand in solidarity against human trafficking,” said one vigil attendee. Tuesday, Jan. 31 was the last day of Human Trafficking Awareness month...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
WNEM
Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman
CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
