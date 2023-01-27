ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNEM

GM Talks Flint Plant's Key Role in 2022 Success

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot. Millions of dollars are on the line with the Saginaw Township Community Schools’ Board of Education approval of a nearly $243 million bond proposal headed for the May 2023 ballot.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Twp PD holds free A.L.I.C.E. training

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. “It’s an unfortunate training. We don’t like to give the training but it’s a necessary training to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint’s water testing for lead continues to test below action levels

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint has been compliant with lead standards for six consecutive years, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Since July 2016, the city of Flint’s water system has tested below action levels for both lead and copper...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Visitors enjoy final day of Zehnder’s Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The 32nd annual Zehnder’s Snowfest is in the books after providing winter fun for the family. “I’ve been coming up here for years. The first thing I do is go to the bakery and get a Zehnder’s strudel,” said Carol Lepoudre, a visitor of the festival.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Human trafficking candlelight vigil

FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27

Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
CLIO, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 30

Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface...
WNEM

Community holds vigil to honor human trafficking victims

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. “Today we stand in solidarity against human trafficking,” said one vigil attendee. Tuesday, Jan. 31 was the last day of Human Trafficking Awareness month...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MSP: Bay City man killed in crash

MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
BAY CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman

CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

