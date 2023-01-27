Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver announce more than $38M through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Wednesday announced the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across the state through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. The announcement is part of the Murphy-Oliver Administration’s unprecedented investment of $180 million...
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey awarded over $5M in federal grants to advance drug eradication and enforcement task forces
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Wednesday announced that NJSP has been awarded two competitive grants of over $5 million combined to crack down on illegal drugs in New Jersey. The grant awards for the Methamphetamine Eradication and Opioid Enforcement...
Murphy says using COVID funds to buy SUVs to carry state officials was not ‘illegitimate’
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to use half a million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid to buy eight SUVS to carry him and other officials around New Jersey, saying he doesn’t believe it was an “illegitimate” expense. The $522,783 expenditure drew...
A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
We must protect NJ farmland from foreign investors, Assemblyman Sauickie says
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey must protect its precious and valuable agricultural lands from potentially hostile foreign investors, Assemblyman Alex Sauickie said. Sauickie, the newest member of the Assembly and its Agriculture and Food Security Committee, said he is working hard to protect farmland and recently had a major reform of the state’s farmland preservation program pass the Assembly unanimously.
First Lady Murphy, Human Services Commissioner Adelman announce enhanced NJ FamilyCare maternal health care reimbursement
NEW JERSEY – First Lady Tammy Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Tuesday announced that NJ FamilyCare has increased reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care as part of ongoing efforts to improve birth outcomes and make New Jersey the safest, most equitable state in the nation to deliver and raise a baby.
NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
Senior living community among ‘unwitting’ providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
A New Jersey assisted living community was among many “unwitting healthcare providers” across the country duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25...
Bill promising fairer farmland appraisals passes Assembly
NEW JERSEY – The process for determining the value of farmland acquired for preservation could soon be updated in the farmer’s favor under a bill that passed the Assembly last week. Assemblymen Alex Sauickie and Rob Clifton sponsor the legislation that creates a new appraisal formula for the...
Keep the Utilities on This Winter With One of NJs Utility Assistance Programs
If you are in danger of a utility shut off or are currently disconnected, apply for one of the free utility grant programs below and inform your utility company immediately. If you are having trouble paying your electric, sewer, or water bills, you may be eligible to avoid disconnection through the Winter Termination Program.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator
New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa today commented on another Supreme Court ruling in favor of gun rights activists in New Jersey. It is the second time the high court has ruled against Governor Phil Murphy’s radical gun legislation viewed by the courts as unconstitutional. The Constitution, Murphy admitted in 2020, was above his pay grade. It’s now the third strike against Murphy’s anti-gun legislation passed in 2022. Testa responded after another overreaching gun law passed by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats was blocked today in federal court. “It’s no surprise that the unconstitutional laws passed by Trenton Democrats The post Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another interest rate hike – what it means for NJ residents
💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases
HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare’s reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. The change is long overdue, she said. It’s the latest step in the fight against maternal mortality and racial disparities in childbirth. “This […]
Why whale deaths are dividing environmentalists — and firing up Tucker Carlson
Since December, at least nine whales have been stranded on beaches in New Jersey and New York.
Are there cancer-causing chemicals in your NJ drinking water supply?
💧 Should you be told about cancer-causing chemicals in your water?. 💧 A proposed bill would force water companies to let you know. 💧 “Forever chemicals” also cause liver damage, high cholesterol. A plan is advancing in the state Legislature that would require all public...
