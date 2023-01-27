Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
kwhi.com
SHOOTINGS IN NAVASOTA, BEDIAS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Authorities in Grimes County are investigating two Monday afternoon shootings. The first shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on County Road 117 near Highway 90 in Bedias. One person was shot and was hospitalized in Bryan. The victim’s condition was believed to be stable. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office...
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
KBTX.com
Crash reported on overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6 in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a vehicle crash on the overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6. In a special alert around 6:50 Wednesday morning, the agency also said they have several reports of branches and trees on roads. There have also reportedly been at least three transformers that have sparked and caught fire.
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
kwhi.com
FIVE INJURED IN NAVASOTA TRAFFIC CRASH
Five people were hospitalized after a traffic crash in Navasota on Sunday. Navasota Police were dispatched around 2:30pm to State Highway 6 near the Business 6 split, where officers located a single vehicle under the Business 6 overpass. Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 6, and left...
KBTX.com
Downed tree blocking part of FM 979 near golf course in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers are being asked to avoid FM 979 near the golf course north of Franklin in Robertson County. A tree is blocking the road Wednesday morning. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid alternate routes while crews clear the scene.
KWTX
Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Downed tree blocking a street in Franklin cleared by Robertson County EMS
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County EMS has cleared a downed tree that fell on a street in Franklin. The large tree was blocking traffic on Cooks Lane near Highway 79. Cooks Lane is open once again, but they are asking drivers in the area to continue to be cautious as more ice could accumulate on the trees throughout the afternoon.
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT
The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
KBTX.com
Winter weather causes truck accident in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Icy and slick conditions caused havoc on roads in Robertson County on Tuesday. A company box truck drove off an embankment in Hearne, on the overpass of Highway 79 and Highway 6. The truck was coming off a slick bridge when the it ran off the...
Multiple Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later due to weather
Due to severe icy weather, H-E-B stores located across Central Texas will be opening two hours later than normal this morning.
KBTX.com
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Authorities have reported that the girl was located safely Saturday afternoon. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning. Authorities believe...
texasbreaking.com
Police Chase Ends in Devastating Crash, Claims Lives of Three Young Texas Athletes
A tragic event occurred in a Texas community on Thursday when three former high school student-athletes passed away in a car accident that involved a police chase and ended in a fiery crash. Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, all of whom had previously attended Cameron...
