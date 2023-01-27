Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
La Joya ISD prepares to lay off over 100 employees
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a school board executive session last week, La Joya ISD board members approved the Staffing Adjustment Plan. “It’s not something that I think that anybody that’s sitting on this board wants to do, but I think we are faced with a very, very tough decision,” says La Joya ISD School […]
Who’s hiring? 6,500 jobs up for grabs at upcoming McAllen expo
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen in February will host the largest career expo in the Rio Grande Valley. Jumpstart Career Expo will allow potential job seekers to speak to over 150 employers to speak about their business, interview and hire on the spot. “The expo is strategically focused on connecting the community with new opportunities […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Developers Adding To Growth In North McAllen
Banners began appearing in late 2022 above storefronts at Sam’s Trenton Plaza Phase II in McAllen. The west side of Phase I faces Trenton and then wraps around as if highlighting the path for customers heading to Sam’s Club. Phase II rests immediately to the north of Phase I. It’s all part of the bustling growth and traffic in north McAllen. In this case, it’s the broad area of 10th Street and Trenton Road.
Director of San Benito Public Library to retire
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito has announced the retirement of Gerardo Salazar, Director of the San Benito Public Library. The city’s news release said Salazar, who served as library director for 13 years, will depart on Feb. 3. Under Salazar’s leadership, the San Benito Public Library demonstrated a commitment in […]
ems1.com
Texas city disputes 'inaccuracies' about its new EMS provider
McAllen's contract with San Antonio-based Lone Star Ambulance takes effect on Feb. 23 after it could not reach a deal with Med-Care By Berenice Garcia. McAllen, Texas — The city of McAllen is trying to set the record straight about its new contractor for emergency medical services that will begin operating in the city next month.
San Benito High School has a new principal
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new principal was recently announced for San Benito High School. At a special board meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees Jan. 26, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District named Marcus Ysasi as the high school’s principal. The hire fills the vacancy created with the retirement of former […]
Valley’s needs go beyond those in the headlines, panelists tell lawmakers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of legislators recently explored the Rio Grande Valley, learning about the region’s needs beyond what makes national headlines. Texas state Sen. Morgan LaMantia said she wants her colleagues in Austin to see what the Valley really is, rather than how it’s portrayed through a lens of border issues as […]
KRGV
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
McAllen ranks top 10 for best fast food cities in U.S.
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fast food lovers ranked McAllen in the top 10 for cities that satisfy on-the-go hunger. A study, conducted by LawnStarter, compared the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. to rank 2023’s Best Cities For Fast Food Lovers. The study considered factors such as cities with access to plenty of fast food […]
Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at […]
All-America City 10K race named after Edinburg native, draws in thousands
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For many, running is a form of therapy, but for others it’s a way of life. One Edinburg legend has made it his mission to pay it forward in the community with a 10K race that’s going more than four decades strong. Edinburg native David Chavana is the person behind the […]
Cameron County district clerk to host passport fair in Los Fresnos
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s office will be hosting a passport fair Feb. 11 at Los Fresnos City Hall at 520 Ocean Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following is required for obtaining a passport: Evidence of U.S. Citizenship Photo Identification Photograph Children The passport fair is open […]
kurv.com
Abbott Talks About Border Security In San Benito
Texas has a new border “czar.” Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of former Border Patrol agent Mike Banks to the position Monday in San Benito. Abbott said Banks will work directly with local officials along the border to ensure the state is addressing community safety needs. The announcement came during an event that also unveiled a new section of border wall being built near San Benito.
McAllen PD investigates death of a child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen rollover accident hospitalizes woman
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police reported a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning on the eastbound lane of U.S. Expressway 83. Harlingen Police PIO Sgt. Larry Moore told ValleyCentral that the female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, hit the barrier just past Stuart Place Road. Police are investigating...
kurv.com
Cameron County District Clerk To Open Office This Saturday
Cameron County residents who need court records but can’t get to the District Clerk’s Office on weekdays now have another option. The Clerk’s Office plans to be open the first Saturday of each month beginning this Saturday. Office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
riograndeguardian.com
Spamer appointed president of BTA México
MCALLEN, Texas – Commodities Integrated Logistics (CIL) has announced that its founder and CEO, Joaquín Spamer, is the new president of BTA México. BTA México is also known as the Alianza de Comercio Fronterizo A.C. Spamer will serve as as president for two terms. In a...
Valley psychiatrist explains what’s behind rise in school threats
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral)— According to EducationWeek.org, there have been six school shootings in 2023 and numerous cyber threats made by students. ValleyCentral reached out to Dr. Diana Chapa, child and adolescent psychiatrist with UTRGV School of Medicine, about these alarming trends, and she says this generation is not seeing the difference between the online […]
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters open for cold weather
Temperatures are expected to drop even more and so far, no warming centers have been announced. But there are shelters that are always open and offering services to those in need. The Salvation Army is located on 23rd Street and Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. I.D.s required. The Loaves and Fishes...
Comments / 0