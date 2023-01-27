ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him in handcuffs.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the intersection of New Natchitoches Road and Arthur Street where authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
MONROE, LA
Fair Park Baptist Church to host free women’s event on February 19th; Congresswoman Julia Letlow will be a special guest

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 19, 2023, Fair Park Baptist Church will host its Champions of Faith event, which is a night of worship and faith-building stories for women. The event will include speakers such as Cancer Survivor and mother of three Amanda Alsup, Founder of The Vine Bethany Wilson, and Congresswoman Julia Letlow.
WEST MONROE, LA
Investigation by the Louisiana State Police leads to criminal charge against a Rayville councilwoman

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.
RAYVILLE, LA
Fight lands West Monroe duo in jail; charged with drug and weapon offenses

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 26, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office observed two females in a physical altercation on the 100 block of Wisteria Drive in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, 32-year-old Chelsea Evans was in the passenger seat of a red Ford Ranger while fighting another female, who was outside of the vehicle.
WEST MONROE, LA
3 Ruston men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, Promethazine, and approximately $10,000 in cash on January 25, 2023.
RUSTON, LA
Off-duty deputy arrest Monroe man for allegedly stealing vehicle from car dealership

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, around 11:33 PM, an off-duty deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Nissan Altima driving around the property of Banner Ford, which is located on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. According to the deputy, the business was closed for the day and secured by two locked gates.
MONROE, LA
Man accused of pointing gun at minors after fight takes place at West Monroe High School after-school sport event; arrested

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, at 7:43 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a theft and a damaged property complaint that occurred at West Monroe High School. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with a juvenile victim and their grandfather who mentioned that they witnessed a physical altercation during an after-school football game.
WEST MONROE, LA

