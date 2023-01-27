WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 26, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office observed two females in a physical altercation on the 100 block of Wisteria Drive in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, 32-year-old Chelsea Evans was in the passenger seat of a red Ford Ranger while fighting another female, who was outside of the vehicle.

