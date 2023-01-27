Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Ruston to remove severe weather warning sirens for new CodeRed alert system.
RUSTON, La.( KTVE/KARD) – The city of Ruston announced severe weather warning sirens will soon be replaced by CodeRed alert system. Mayor Ronny Walker says there are more efficient methods to communicate the threat of severe weather to citizens.. “We have some areas of our city pockets that may...
cenlanow.com
Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him in handcuffs.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the intersection of New Natchitoches Road and Arthur Street where authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
cenlanow.com
Fair Park Baptist Church to host free women’s event on February 19th; Congresswoman Julia Letlow will be a special guest
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 19, 2023, Fair Park Baptist Church will host its Champions of Faith event, which is a night of worship and faith-building stories for women. The event will include speakers such as Cancer Survivor and mother of three Amanda Alsup, Founder of The Vine Bethany Wilson, and Congresswoman Julia Letlow.
cenlanow.com
Investigation by the Louisiana State Police leads to criminal charge against a Rayville councilwoman
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.
cenlanow.com
Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home:. Crystal methamphetamine. Marijuana. Buprenorphine. Fentanyl.
cenlanow.com
Ouachita Parish homeowner finds unknown individual stealing wheelbarrow from their backyard; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Auburn Avenue on January 29, 2023, around 10:19 AM, in reference to a suspect trespassing. Police were informed that the suspect allegedly was in the homeowner’s backyard without their permission, stealing a wheelbarrow.
cenlanow.com
Fight lands West Monroe duo in jail; charged with drug and weapon offenses
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 26, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office observed two females in a physical altercation on the 100 block of Wisteria Drive in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, 32-year-old Chelsea Evans was in the passenger seat of a red Ford Ranger while fighting another female, who was outside of the vehicle.
cenlanow.com
3 Ruston men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, Promethazine, and approximately $10,000 in cash on January 25, 2023.
cenlanow.com
Two Monroe residents arrested for criminal conspiracy after battering woman outside her home
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, the Monroe Police Department took 23-year-old Johnathan Dade and 25-year-old Mytasity Mathis into custody. Authorities made contact with the victim on South 7th Street where they were notified by the victim that Mathis used Dade to help gain access into her home.
cenlanow.com
Off-duty deputy arrest Monroe man for allegedly stealing vehicle from car dealership
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, around 11:33 PM, an off-duty deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Nissan Altima driving around the property of Banner Ford, which is located on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. According to the deputy, the business was closed for the day and secured by two locked gates.
cenlanow.com
Three female juveniles lead Farmerville Police Department on high speed chase with stolen car; arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 30th, 2023, the Farmerville Police Department was notified about a vehicle that was stolen from the Eastside Hills Apartments around 12:40 AM. The owner of the vehicle informed authorities that she left the car running while she went inside her apartment. While...
cenlanow.com
Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed the search...
cenlanow.com
Man accused of pointing gun at minors after fight takes place at West Monroe High School after-school sport event; arrested
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, at 7:43 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a theft and a damaged property complaint that occurred at West Monroe High School. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with a juvenile victim and their grandfather who mentioned that they witnessed a physical altercation during an after-school football game.
Comments / 0