Dave
5d ago
Glad theres some common sense up there instead of the looney tune demorat communist-agenda crime organization.
kurv.com
DeSantis Pushes Ban On Diversity Programs In State Colleges
(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal on Tuesday as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The move was expected after the DeSantis administration requested in late December that state colleges submit spending data and other information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.
In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures
AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty Challenges new Gun Restrictions in Federal Court
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is representing veterans, suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a Texas federal court. The conservative legal firm is challenging new restrictions on stabilizing braces, which can convert pistols into rifles with barrels less than 16...
Texas legislators encourage school boards to leave state association for 'promoting harmful woke ideology'
A group of Texas state representatives signed a letter urging local school bord members to leave the Texas Association of School Boards due to their new guidance on transgender policies.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
Groups protest proposal to block some foreign citizens from buying property in Texas
People gathered in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest two bills filed in the Texas State Senate. The measures, if passed, would block citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
fox26houston.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol
Hundreds of abortion opponents gathered at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday for the Rally of Life. It's the first since Roe v. Wade was overturned June 2022.
Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?
The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans. The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."
kurv.com
Abbott Talks About Border Security In San Benito
Texas has a new border “czar.” Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of former Border Patrol agent Mike Banks to the position Monday in San Benito. Abbott said Banks will work directly with local officials along the border to ensure the state is addressing community safety needs. The announcement came during an event that also unveiled a new section of border wall being built near San Benito.
kurv.com
Construction Continues On Texas-Mexico Border Wall
Texas is continuing construction of the border wall that the Biden administration has abandoned. Gov. Greg Abbott admits it’s not cheap, costing about 25-million-dollars per mile. He spoke on Monday in the border town of San Benito, where another section is being erected.
kurv.com
Legalized Gambling Advocates Again Lobby State Legislature
Advocates of legalized gambling in Texas are busy again during this legislative session, confident that they have more support than they did in 2021. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, continues to oppose the idea, but supporters are lobbying hard. Gambling advocates are in two main camps. One...
kurv.com
Paxton In Talks With 3 Of 4 ‘Whistleblowers’ In Lawsuit
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is in talks to settle a lawsuit filed against him by some of his office’s fired former executives. Eight Paxton appointees resigned or were fired after telling the FBI in 2020 that Paxton had misused his office to help Austin investor Nate Paul, a political donor. Federal agents had searched Paul’s home and businesses in 2019.
12newsnow.com
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
12newsnow.com
State senator says Texans might have to pay more for reliable electricity
TEXAS, USA — How much should Texans pay to keep the power grid in top working order?. While appearing on Inside Texas Politics, state Senator Nathan Johnson put a possible price on it. “We’ve been paying too little for electricity for too long. And people don’t like to hear...
KSAT 12
Voter fraud case against SA campaign worker in doubt after Texas Attorney General departs case
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A voter fraud case against a San Antonio campaign worker is in doubt after the Texas Attorney General’s Office said in court filings that it had been disqualified from handling the case. Raquel Rodriguez was charged in early 2021 with election fraud, illegal voting,...
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
newsnationnow.com
Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers
(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
