Texas State

Comments / 10

Dave
5d ago

Glad theres some common sense up there instead of the looney tune demorat communist-agenda crime organization.

Reply(1)
11
kurv.com

DeSantis Pushes Ban On Diversity Programs In State Colleges

(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal on Tuesday as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The move was expected after the DeSantis administration requested in late December that state colleges submit spending data and other information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures

AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
TEXAS STATE
Transportation Today News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Abbott Talks About Border Security In San Benito

Texas has a new border “czar.” Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of former Border Patrol agent Mike Banks to the position Monday in San Benito. Abbott said Banks will work directly with local officials along the border to ensure the state is addressing community safety needs. The announcement came during an event that also unveiled a new section of border wall being built near San Benito.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Construction Continues On Texas-Mexico Border Wall

Texas is continuing construction of the border wall that the Biden administration has abandoned. Gov. Greg Abbott admits it’s not cheap, costing about 25-million-dollars per mile. He spoke on Monday in the border town of San Benito, where another section is being erected.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Legalized Gambling Advocates Again Lobby State Legislature

Advocates of legalized gambling in Texas are busy again during this legislative session, confident that they have more support than they did in 2021. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, continues to oppose the idea, but supporters are lobbying hard. Gambling advocates are in two main camps. One...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Paxton In Talks With 3 Of 4 ‘Whistleblowers’ In Lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is in talks to settle a lawsuit filed against him by some of his office’s fired former executives. Eight Paxton appointees resigned or were fired after telling the FBI in 2020 that Paxton had misused his office to help Austin investor Nate Paul, a political donor. Federal agents had searched Paul’s home and businesses in 2019.
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers

(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
TERRELL COUNTY, TX

