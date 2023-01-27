Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s The Top 10 Weirdest Town Names You’ll Find In Montana.
Each state has a town or two with a strange name. Something that kind of makes you scratch your head a little and think "who came up with that?" Case in point, I grew up in the south not too far from a little town named "Tightwad". Tightwad. The little village has a small population and there isn't a whole lot going on there, but it's a popular place to stop a get a picture or two. In fact, people come from all over just to get a selfie in front of the Bank of Tightwad.
11 Things That Would Get Your Montana Card Revoked
Being a Montanan isn't a right, it's a privilege if you ask me. Anyone could be born on a particular spot on a map, but to truly embody the spirit of the Treasure State, there are certain lines you just don't cross. Here are 15 things that would get your Montana card revoked:
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?
A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – TedxBillings, 2023 event
Janese Carstens of TEDxBillings opens up with Heather about the event and its structure. A multi-disciplinary conference, TED is the umbrella for TEDx – a localized version of the program or “talks”. TEDxBillings will host its 2nd annual TEDxBillings event on October 17th, 2023. The theme of this event is “moving mountains”. Speakers for this event share a common thread in this theme – whether physical, mental, or otherwise. Find more information here.
Montana: Legit, Some Of The Coldest Places In America Today
We all knew the arctic blast was coming, with wind chill factors of -35 possible. And reality they became. Early Monday morning, Montana was packed full of wickedly cold air temps with significant wind gusts in many locations. The wind chill factors have been brutal for the last 24 hours....
Groups say plan isn’t helping fish species in Montana
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists are suing U.S. wildlife officials in a bid to force federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish in Montana’s upper Missouri River Basin that’s suffered due to climate change and other pressures. The lawsuit over Arctic grayling was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The legal challenge comes […]
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
UPDATE: I-90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. The road will be closed overnight. MDT and law enforcement personnel will evaluate road and weather conditions in the morning of Wednesday, February 1st, and determine when the highway will reopen to travel. The last few days...
NBCMontana
Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
yourbigsky.com
Congrats, MT on record low unemployment; But drug war still on
Following a year of records for low unemployment, labor force growth, and total employment, Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in December as the state’s total employment and labor force reached an all-time high. “Thanks to the hard work of Montanans and our...
Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources
Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Better, Together
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. It’s a big week...
