2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.

Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons and having a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, five-year felonies. Abdulwahab pleaded as a third-time habitual offender.

The shooting happened on May 19, 2022, after Crossroads Alternative High School hosted its graduation at East Kentwood. Authorities say a group of people pulled up in a car and opened fire a second group. The second group returned fire, then drove off. The sheriff said “many, many, many” shots were fired.

Police at the scene of a shooting at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022. (Courtesy El Vocero Hispano Newspaper)
Surveillance video shows people begin to flee as shots were fired outside East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation on May 19, 2022.

Two people were injured in the exchange of gunfire: a 16-year-old from Texas, who sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist, and a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the wrist and abdomen.

Abdulwahab and Hill were arrested in the days following the shootout. Four more suspects, 18-year-old Amanti Wilson from Kentwood, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken into custody in September 2022 . Wilson is scheduled for arraignment on weapons charges in February.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22 and Abdulwahab on March 1.

bigstone1999
4d ago

These kids'minds have been altered by their upbringing, they will never change. They should be dropped on an island 🏝️ with like minded people to serve time, and if they make it, then try rehabilitation. That would save the state lots of money.

I Am
4d ago

The only way to prevent this in the future is to secure the schools. Place armed guards at every door...and search every human that enters.

Patrick Wisniewski
4d ago

Enjoy life in prison, way toNot think it through and waste your life kids….

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

