Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Packers Must Weigh Rodgers’ Big-Game Failures
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the season on the line, the MVP quarterback lined up against a defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in points allowed and 32nd in total defense and threw an interception. Meanwhile, three weeks later and about 625 miles away and with the season...
Will Texas RB Roschon Johnson’s Draft Stock Slip Following Senior Bowl Injury?
Former Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson might not be the top prospect at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his physical presence does warrant a look on Day 2. Will that change following Tuesday's practice at the Senior Bowl?. According to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, Johnson...
In Retiring, Tom Brady Made Yet Another Shrewd Choice
Tom Brady’s defining football characteristic was his ability to make the correct choice: to change the play before the snap, to throw to the right receiver, to get rid of the ball when nothing was there, to manage end-of-game situations in real time. It is appropriate, then, that he ultimately retired at precisely the right time, too. After the longest career of any non-kicker in history, Brady stuck the landing.
Buccaneers and GM Jason Licht Share Statement on Tom Brady’s Retirement
On February 1, 2023, exactly a year after his first retirement, Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, announced that he would retire "for good". Brady announced his decision to the world via his social media accounts, but reportedly let the Buccaneers' brass know of his decision around 6:00 in the morning. As...
Source: Bobby Slowik ‘Would Be Good For Texans’ As DeMeco Ryans’ OC
HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans wasted no time recruiting candidates for his first-ever coaching staff. The Houston Texans have requested to interview San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator, Bobby Slowik. A source told TexansDaily.com Ryans is trying to bring Slowik to Houston in hopes of hiring him as his new...
Senior Bowl Buzz: Texans DeMeco Better Than Payton?
MOBILE, Ala. -- From the time the Houston Texans fired coach Lovie Smith, until Tuesday afternoon, we've been hearing DeMeco Ryans and Sean Payton as being two of the primary targets as his replacement. Many of the talking heads outside of Houston thought the top guy should've been Payton, which...
Lions Lose Duce Staley to Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions will have to replace an important member of their coaching staff heading into the 2023 season. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff according to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Staley will be working with new Panthers head coach Frank Reich.
Eagles in Elite Company Heading Into Super Bowl
With their 31-7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles joined some elite company when it comes to the NFL playoffs. The Eagles became just the fifth team to win both its divisional round game and its conference championship game by 20 or more points, and precedent bodes well for their chances against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in two Sundays.
Jimmy Garoppolo Potentially Returning to the 49ers is Zero
Looks like the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers is finally coming to an indefinite close. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch held their exit press conference on Wednesday where Shanahan gave a simple answer on Garoppolo returning. "I don't see any scenario of that." Garoppolo...
Cowboys’ Michael Gallup Has 2 New Surgeries; Is WR OK?
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup went under the knife again on Tuesday after spending much of the 2022 season recovering from an ACL tear suffered in Week 17 of the 2021 season. Gallup reportedly underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee and to clean up...
Cowboys Kellen vs. McCarthy ‘Power Struggle’?
FRISCO - Were there issues between Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore? Something ranging between "things weren't great'' and (duh-dum!) a "power struggle''?. The truth from inside The Star? The national media is giving itself an aneurysm trying to figure out a puzzle that is...
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one popular assistant this interview cycle: Passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who the Carolina Panthers have reportedly requested to speak to about their open offensive coordinator position. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cooter will be considered along with Detroit Lions assistant head coach Duce...
Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry
The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor Brush Off Trash Talk Between Bengals and Chiefs Following Loss in AFC Title Game
CINCINNATI — There was plenty of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City ultimately won 23-20. Not only advancing to Super Bowl LVII, but earning the right to talk plenty of trash after winning the conference title. "It was a heavyweight...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Among Coaches Taylor Lewan Wants to Play For
The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in the running for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and his recent comments made it even more clear he's going to hope for a phone call during free agency. As of now, Lewan is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but the Pro Bowl left tackle...
