Indianapolis, IN

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
MISSOURI STATE
Tri-City Herald

Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio

The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
CARMEL, IN
Tri-City Herald

Jimmy Garoppolo Potentially Returning to the 49ers is Zero

Looks like the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers is finally coming to an indefinite close. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch held their exit press conference on Wednesday where Shanahan gave a simple answer on Garoppolo returning. "I don't see any scenario of that." Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Kellen vs. McCarthy ‘Power Struggle’?

FRISCO - Were there issues between Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore? Something ranging between "things weren't great'' and (duh-dum!) a "power struggle''?. The truth from inside The Star? The national media is giving itself an aneurysm trying to figure out a puzzle that is...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys’ Michael Gallup Has 2 New Surgeries; Is WR OK?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup went under the knife again on Tuesday after spending much of the 2022 season recovering from an ACL tear suffered in Week 17 of the 2021 season. Gallup reportedly underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee and to clean up...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Packers Must Weigh Rodgers’ Big-Game Failures

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the season on the line, the MVP quarterback lined up against a defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in points allowed and 32nd in total defense and threw an interception. Meanwhile, three weeks later and about 625 miles away and with the season...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.

