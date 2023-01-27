Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
yourbigsky.com
Heavy law enforcement presence on Cormier Road; Multiple people reportedly shot
Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department confirms an investigation into the alleged shooting of multiple people is happening right now on Cornier Road. The Sheriff’s Deputy in charge confirms to Billings Beat the area is SECURE. There is no further threat to the public. Multiple people have been taken to...
NBCMontana
Billings attempted homicide under investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. — An attempted homicide in Billing is under investigation after two females suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a Billings hospital. A male suspect, Carl Chester Alden, 32, was taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation. The following was sent out by Yellowstone County Sheriff...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
KULR8
Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide
UPDATE: JAN. 31 AT 8:28 a.m. The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday, 1/30/23, approximately 4:40 PM, Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to a disturbance in approximately the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. It was reported that people at the scene had been shot.
Crazy's Mary's reopening as food truck in north Billings
Crazy Mary’s Fish & Chips will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Sixth Ave. N., just across the street from its home of nine years.
Man arrested after 2 women shot south of Billings
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday morning it was still unclear what lead to the shooting on Cormier Road.
Car crashes into building in downtown Billings
The crash on North 27th Street happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a car crashed into the Billings Gazette building.
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Owner of Big Timber Bakery stays open to feed stranded motorists
The bakery served oven-fired pizza and was busy all night helping to make food deliveries to the nearby hotels and motor inns that were also busy accommodation travelers.
yourbigsky.com
Billings house fire under investigation
Assistant Fire Marshal Jaime Fender said the fire at 520 South 32nd Street caused heavy smoke damage and damage to a bedroom in the home. No one was seriously injured but the fire is under investigation. The blaze broke out around 9:25 Wednesday night. The property and content loss is...
Laurel firefighter paying it forward after double brain tumor removal
After undergoing two surgeries in 367 days to remove brain tumors, a Laurel firefighter is now paying it forward by raising money for other brain cancer patients.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest winter storm timing and intensity
As winds decrease in the eastern plains Thursday evening, showers will be replaced by colder air and heaver snow. The real cold arrives by early Monday.
Family is forever: Red Lodge couple shares experience with ALS homecare
“The doctors have said she probably wouldn’t be here now had we not jumped in, and she came to us,” said Renee.
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
NBCMontana
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
