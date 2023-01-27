Read full article on original website
SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY
A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery
HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
VIRGINIA TOLK
Graveside services for 82 year old Virginia Tolk of Palatine, Indiana, formerly of Pettis County, who died Saturday, January 28, will be held Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. at Millers Chapel Cemetery near Nelson. McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Sedalia is in charge of the arrangements.
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
Macon County Sheriff's Office warns of possible roofing scam
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is putting out a scam alert. Officials say a couple of residents have reported getting a call from a business called Prime Frame Roofing. The phone number associated with this company is 1-800-716-8951. The caller offers roofing services related to storm...
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys clash in court in case involving Columbia doctor charged with rape
Bond has been set at $1-million cash-only for a Columbia physician charged with raping a woman he met at a bar in October. 939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Friday afternoon’s emotional bond review hearing for 37-year-old Dr. Travis Birkhead, who also has ties to eastern Missouri’s Troy. Prosecutors say Birkhead met a woman in October at the Black and Gold tavern on Columbia’s Business Loop, and later raped her. Prosecutors describe Birkhead as a danger to the community.
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville
A trailer fire led authorities to shut down part of a highway in northern Boone County on Tuesday morning. The post Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
7th officer is relieved of duty, 3 first responders fired after death of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department said a seventh police officer has been relieved of duty regarding the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. In a statement, the seventh officer was not identified, and it was not indicated whether that person would face departmental or criminal charges. The department had previously confirmed...
MARY FLETCHER
Mary A. Fletcher, 90, of Sedalia, MO, formerly of Marshall, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
