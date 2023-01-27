A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO