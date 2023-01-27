ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Anderson County Missing Woman

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Four dead after generator used inside Greenville County home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office released more information about the deaths of four men inside a home on Sunday. Officials were called to the scene when someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. After an autopsy, the coroner said...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

80-year-old Upstate man dies days after crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday from injuries they received during a crash in Anderson on January 27, 2023. Officials said the crash happened at Belton Highway and Highway 29 when another driver ignored a stop light and hit...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspects face new charges for Haywood Co. woman recently found dead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects are facing new charges for the death of 49-year-old Julia Holland, who was found dead in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC. Deputies announced on January 3 that 26-year-old Noah Bolden and 57-year-old Jeanie...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

