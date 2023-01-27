Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man running from police, crashes into Greenville Co. home
A driver running from police crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Missing Woman
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood Police Department warns drivers of 'prank' that can damage your car
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, are warning drivers about a "prank" that can be dangerous and cause damage to cars. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Police said they have gotten reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects apparently being embedded in what...
FOX Carolina
Four dead after generator used inside Greenville County home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office released more information about the deaths of four men inside a home on Sunday. Officials were called to the scene when someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. After an autopsy, the coroner said...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
Driver dies days after truck hit by vehicle running red light in Anderson Co.
A man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash days earlier in Anderson County.
Suspect charged in shooting during Greer car break-in, police say
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who confronted him while breaking into a vehicle in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
Cause of death revealed after two found dead in Upstate home
A murder suicide has now been confirmed after two people were fatally shot at an Upstate home. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire
Many locals describe Mac's Drive In on Pendleton Road as a second home. But they said it was no one’s second home more than it was Ted Hunter Jr.’s.
FOX Carolina
80-year-old Upstate man dies days after crash in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday from injuries they received during a crash in Anderson on January 27, 2023. Officials said the crash happened at Belton Highway and Highway 29 when another driver ignored a stop light and hit...
FOX Carolina
SLED agent 100% sure he heard Alex Murdaugh say, "I did him so bad"
FOX Carolina's Kari Beal has the details. The Peace Center is ready to help teens achieve their DJ dreams. Highlighting what's new in the area including McAllisters in Taylors, Lean Kitchen in Spartanburg, Stellas Restaurant in BridgeWay Station and Mr. Cow in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after pointing fake gun at drivers in parking lot, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after pointing a gun, which turned out to be fake, at drivers in a parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, multiple 911 calls were made reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and...
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
Clemson Police release initial findings of deadly house fire investigation
Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate a deadly house fire that claimed the life of a restaurant owner.
FOX Carolina
Suspects face new charges for Haywood Co. woman recently found dead
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects are facing new charges for the death of 49-year-old Julia Holland, who was found dead in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC. Deputies announced on January 3 that 26-year-old Noah Bolden and 57-year-old Jeanie...
