Portland vegan skincare company aims to connect to beauty of ancestors

By Ashley Howard
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Essance Skincare is a specialty handcrafted herbal, organic, and vegan skincare company in Portland, with the mission to connect humans to the raw beauty of our ancestors through products, services, and events from the heart to the skin.

Seventh annual Squatch Fest celebrates all things Bigfoot

Essance Skincare founder, Jasmine Tran, and Advisor Lori Peck joined Everyday Northwest to share more about the line.

Essance Skincare is available online or at Market of Choice, New Seasons, and pop-up shops.

KOIN 6 News

