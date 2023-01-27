Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Local Company and SBDC Client Receives Justine Peterson’s Small Business of the Year Award
EDWARDSVILLE – Lindsey Wold, founder of Amygdala Co., client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has won Justine Peterson's 2022 Small Business of the Year Award.
timesnewspapers.com
New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Project Homeless
Organizations specializing in a variety of human aid areas gathered at The River of Life Family Church in Alton to network and bring accessible resources under one roof to better serve citizens in need.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Offering Free CPR Classes
EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - The Edwardsville Fire Department and the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District will host a series of free CPR classes throughout the month of February as part of their "Savings Hearts for Valentines" program.
edglentoday.com
Metro-East Lutheran High School To Host Open House
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The event, which is open to the public, will allow attendees to take a tour of the school’s campus, meet with faculty and administration and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings as well as get answers to questions about tuition, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.
advantagenews.com
Alton Alderwoman and Mayor differ on opinions of "Crime Free Housing"
Alton's "Crime Free Housing" program went into effect in 2019 and was shelved in May 2021, right after Alton Mayor David Goins took office. Now, at least one member of the city council is expressing a desire to see it return, saying the program was able to arrest four of the city’s worst landlords and condemn their property.
edglentoday.com
L&C Welcomes Three New Faculty Members For Spring 2023 Semester
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomes three new faculty members for the start of the Spring 2023 semester.
starvedrock.media
Normandy hires East St. Louis native as new superintendent
A former principal at Sumner High School in St. Louis will serve as the next superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. Michael Triplett, associate superintendent of learning services for Olathe Public Schools in Kansas, beat out two local finalists for the position. Triplett, 53, grew up in East St. Louis...
$90M mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment development opens in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A $90 million mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment complex built on the site of a former parking lot at a MetroLink station is now fully open after years of construction. The Expo at Forest Park development in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood opened its second seven-story apartment building in December,...
stlmag.com
4 Hands Brewing Company to open a second location at The District in Chesterfield
The District of St. Louis, the multi-purpose entertainment venue developed and managed by The Staenberg Group at the former Taubman Outlet Mall site in Chesterfield, has announced another major addition. 4 Hands Brewing Company is the anchor tenant at The Hub, the $4 million centerpiece of The District. The brewery’s...
FOX2now.com
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
edglentoday.com
Stephen J. Finn
Stephen J. Finn, 47, died at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born December 9, 1975, in Alton the son of the late Robert and Karen (Anderson) Finn. Stephen was a union laborer for many years. Surviving is one son, John Finn of Alton, one brother, Robert Finn of Alton, two sisters, Elizabeth Finn of Alton and Amy Finn of St. Peters, MO, and his beloved dog, Buddy. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and an online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
East Alton man charged with stealing car
An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
KMOV
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
edglentoday.com
New Godfrey Fire Station Location
Construction on the new Godfrey Fire Protection District Station in the 3000 block of Godfrey Road is set to begin. A groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Tenants Given 90 Days To Vacate Centene Center for the Arts
The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis plans to put the Grand Center building up for sale
Beloved school custodian teaches students important lessons outside of their textbooks
ST. PETERS, Mo. — At Fairmount Elementary in St. Peters, Missouri, it's not so easy being clean. "The school is really big," said third grader Harper Harris. Really big. In fact, with over 1,000 students, it's the biggest elementary school in the state of Missouri, which presents a lot of challenges.
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
UPDATE: Jennings man missing nearly a week
A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
