Edwardsville, IL

timesnewspapers.com

New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School

The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
KIRKWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Madison County Project Homeless

Organizations specializing in a variety of human aid areas gathered at The River of Life Family Church in Alton to network and bring accessible resources under one roof to better serve citizens in need.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Offering Free CPR Classes

EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - The Edwardsville Fire Department and the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District will host a series of free CPR classes throughout the month of February as part of their “Savings Hearts for Valentines” program. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro-East Lutheran High School To Host Open House

EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The event, which is open to the public, will allow attendees to take a tour of the school’s campus, meet with faculty and administration and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings as well as get answers to questions about tuition, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Alderwoman and Mayor differ on opinions of "Crime Free Housing"

Alton's "Crime Free Housing" program went into effect in 2019 and was shelved in May 2021, right after Alton Mayor David Goins took office. Now, at least one member of the city council is expressing a desire to see it return, saying the program was able to arrest four of the city’s worst landlords and condemn their property.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

L&C Welcomes Three New Faculty Members For Spring 2023 Semester

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomes three new faculty members for the start of the Spring 2023 semester. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The new team members include a director of nursing education, an...
GODFREY, IL
starvedrock.media

Normandy hires East St. Louis native as new superintendent

A former principal at Sumner High School in St. Louis will serve as the next superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. Michael Triplett, associate superintendent of learning services for Olathe Public Schools in Kansas, beat out two local finalists for the position. Triplett, 53, grew up in East St. Louis...
NORMANDY, MO
FOX2now.com

East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria

Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Stephen J. Finn

Stephen J. Finn, 47, died at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born December 9, 1975, in Alton the son of the late Robert and Karen (Anderson) Finn. Stephen was a union laborer for many years. Surviving is one son, John Finn of Alton, one brother, Robert Finn of Alton, two sisters, Elizabeth Finn of Alton and Amy Finn of St. Peters, MO, and his beloved dog, Buddy. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and an online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton man charged with stealing car

An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
edglentoday.com

New Godfrey Fire Station Location

Construction on the new Godfrey Fire Protection District Station in the 3000 block of Godfrey Road is set to begin. A groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
GODFREY, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO

