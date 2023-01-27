Stephen J. Finn, 47, died at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born December 9, 1975, in Alton the son of the late Robert and Karen (Anderson) Finn. Stephen was a union laborer for many years. Surviving is one son, John Finn of Alton, one brother, Robert Finn of Alton, two sisters, Elizabeth Finn of Alton and Amy Finn of St. Peters, MO, and his beloved dog, Buddy. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and an online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

