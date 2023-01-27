Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Tri-City Herald
Will Texas RB Roschon Johnson’s Draft Stock Slip Following Senior Bowl Injury?
Former Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson might not be the top prospect at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his physical presence does warrant a look on Day 2. Will that change following Tuesday's practice at the Senior Bowl?. According to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, Johnson...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Tri-City Herald
Jimmy Garoppolo Potentially Returning to the 49ers is Zero
Looks like the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers is finally coming to an indefinite close. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch held their exit press conference on Wednesday where Shanahan gave a simple answer on Garoppolo returning. "I don't see any scenario of that." Garoppolo...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Must Weigh Rodgers’ Big-Game Failures
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the season on the line, the MVP quarterback lined up against a defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in points allowed and 32nd in total defense and threw an interception. Meanwhile, three weeks later and about 625 miles away and with the season...
Tri-City Herald
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Tri-City Herald
Senior Bowl Buzz: Texans DeMeco Better Than Payton?
MOBILE, Ala. -- From the time the Houston Texans fired coach Lovie Smith, until Tuesday afternoon, we've been hearing DeMeco Ryans and Sean Payton as being two of the primary targets as his replacement. Many of the talking heads outside of Houston thought the top guy should've been Payton, which...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles in Elite Company Heading Into Super Bowl
With their 31-7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles joined some elite company when it comes to the NFL playoffs. The Eagles became just the fifth team to win both its divisional round game and its conference championship game by 20 or more points, and precedent bodes well for their chances against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in two Sundays.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry
The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Gain Extra Pick in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, this trade in The Athletic’s new mock draft would have seemed preposterous: the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions making a deal and flip-flopping draft positions. But the Packers and Lions both made deals with the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s draft, so anything is possible.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Among Coaches Taylor Lewan Wants to Play For
The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in the running for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and his recent comments made it even more clear he's going to hope for a phone call during free agency. As of now, Lewan is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but the Pro Bowl left tackle...
Comments / 0