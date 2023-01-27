Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including one in Palm Desert, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” the company said in a statement provided to City News Service on Wednesday. “We continue our analysis of our store footprint based on a variety of factors, and together with our advisers, have identified additional Bed Bath & Beyond store closures that we will implement in a timely manner.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO