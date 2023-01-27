Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Palm Desert Store
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including one in Palm Desert, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” the company said in a statement provided to City News Service on Wednesday. “We continue our analysis of our store footprint based on a variety of factors, and together with our advisers, have identified additional Bed Bath & Beyond store closures that we will implement in a timely manner.
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake was about 13 miles...
Two Dead in Indio Crash
Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of...
Vehicle Falls Approximately 150 Feet Over Side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley
Firefighters responded to a vehicle over the side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley Sunday afternoon. The vehicle fell approximately 150 feet over the side of Highway 79 south of Gilman Springs Road at 3:55 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The cause of...
Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection
A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according to the Menifee Police...
Menifee Union School District Students and Teachers Compete on Game Show
Two students and two teachers from Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School in Menifee teamed up to win $5,000 on the Prime Video competition series, “Play-Doh Squished,” the Menifee Union School District announced. Students Rayden Isaiah Duson and Stephon “Prince” Pieters asked teachers Alex Friedrichs and Amy Runner to be...
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing
A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
Officials to Hold Community Meeting Amid Ongoing Water Crisis
Riverside County will hold a community meeting Wednesday at the Oasis Mobile Home Park to update the public about assistance to residents amid the ongoing water crisis there. The meeting, which will be conducted in Spanish, is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. at Oasis Elementary School, 88-175 74th Ave., according to a statement from Supervisor V. Manuel Perez’s office.
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto
A motorist was fatally injured Monday and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north end of San Jacinto. The collision happened about 1 a.m. on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Patrick Lynch said the...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
Police Investigate Death of Man Found Under Bridge in Indio
Police Tuesday were investigating the death of an unidentified man who was found under a bridge in Indio. Police responded at around 2:10 a.m. Monday to a report of an injured person under the Indio Boulevard Bridge in the 81-200 block of Indio Boulevard near Clinton Street, according to Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron .
58-Year-Old Man Killed When Car Hits Garbage Truck in Riverside
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving struck the rear of a parked garbage truck in Riverside. The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion sedan westbound on Railroad Avenue, near Winstrom Street, around 2:37 p.m. “when for unknown reasons it crossed over into eastbound lanes” and struck the rear of the parked garbage truck, Riverside Police Department Traffic Bureau Sgt. Ryan Taack said.
