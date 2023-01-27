Read full article on original website
Will Taylor Swift Perform At The 2023 Grammys? Here Are The Chances
The performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys is stacked, but there are a few big names noticeably not on the list, including Taylor Swift. The last time she performed on the show was in 2021 following the release of her Evermore album. Although Swift didn’t hit the Grammys stage last year, could 2023 be the year she finally makes her return? Here are the chances she’ll join the lineup.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Will Beyoncé Attend The 2023 Grammys? Here Are The Chances
In November, Beyoncé broke records by becoming the most-nominated artist in Grammys history alongside her husband, Jay-Z. With the 2023 Grammys just days away, the big question is whether Beyoncé will attend the show. Although the Recording Academy hasn’t confirmed her appearance, it’s possible the star could still show up since she’s up for some major awards.
Let's Unpack Those Kim, J.Lo, & Oprah Selfies
Let’s be honest: Celebrity parties are entertaining to watch, especially when juicy, behind-the-scenes details are shared on Instagram. However, the real MVPs are the random celebrity pairings spotted at these events — like, very random. Some of these chance encounters are true head-scratchers, so much so that your brain will start repeating Mo’Nique’s “huh?” in making sense of it.
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcomed Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s family just got a little bigger. On Monday, Jan. 30, People reported the couple has welcomed their third child. Although neither star has officially announced their baby’s arrival, the news comes just weeks after Prinsloo teased that her due date was drawing near.
NCT 127's New Single "Ay-Yo" Is The Ultimate Pump-Up Song
NCT 127’s new single “Ay-Yo” is the definition of a pump-up song. The hip-hop track, which is featured on the group’s new album of the same name, is all about finding the strength. “Just like the heroes in the myths, the show must go on,” NCT 127 sings during the track. Next time you’re in need of a pick-me-up, just listen to “Ay-Yo” because its lyrics will have you ready to take on the world.
Nick & Priyanka's Matching Tattoos Are A Cute Nod To Their Proposal Story
Neither Nick Jonas nor his wife Priyanka Chopra are a stranger to body art, but they each have a pair of tattoos that carry some extra special meaning in their relationship. Chopra revealed the intimate message behind the ink she got at the same time as her husband, and it turns out, the small tats are connected to the couple’s unique proposal story. Here’s how Jonas and Chopra’s matching tattoos celebrate their marriage.
Bachelor Fans Are Mourning The Exit Of 1 Of Zach's Funniest Contestants
In every season of The Bachelor, there’s always a contestant or two who gets sent home a little too earlier. Whether the person has a connection with the lead that didn’t get fully explored, or they just didn’t get enough screen time, there’s always someone fans are sad to see leave. In Season 27, that person is Cat Wong. During her brief time in Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, she won fans over with her fabulous sense of humor. When she was sent home in Week 2, fans took to Twitter to mourn.
Everything To Know About Genevie From The Bachelor
Everyone loves a hometown hero, and Baltimore has one to root for this season on The Bachelor. Genevie Mayo is one of the 30 women vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart during Season 27 of The Bachelor. She’s from Baltimore, Maryland, and has already garnered a fanbase of loyal Baltimoreans who are rooting for her to take home the Final Rose.
Dylan Sprouse & Mason Gooding's New Movie Sounds Like A Thrill Ride
It’s Sprouse vs. Gooding, round two, and this time will be even bloodier. Back in 2022, Mason Gooding played the romantic rival to Cole Sprouse’s character in the sci-fi romance Moonshot, and now in 2023, Gooding will face off against Sprouse’s twin brother Dylan in the upcoming action thriller Aftermath. Here’s when you can expect the adrenaline-pumping new movie.
Ellie Is A Sass Queen In The New The Last Of Us Promo
The Last Of Us’ decision to set its story in the present day of 2023 but leave the Cordyceps infection’s arrival in 2003 effectively eradicated the last 20 years of human history. It also altered 14-year-old Ellie’s experience of the world, having never known the before times. In The Last Of Us Season 1, Episode 4 promo, the show has a bit of fun with that, even as the survival stakes are upped.
Joe Jonas Flirted With Sophie Turner During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Speech
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s romance isn’t the most public. Since getting together in 2016, the couple has gotten married and welcomed two daughters, all while keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight (mostly). However, for the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Jan. 30, their sweet relationship was front and center. During Joe’s speech, he shouted out Sophie several times, flirting with her onstage.
Zach Revealed His First Concert & Wow, It Makes So Much Sense
One-on-one dates on The Bachelor offer a special opportunity for the lead and a lucky contestant to get to know each other. They get dedicated time to discuss all the important relationship stuff, like their careers, their families, and all the little things that make up their personalities. During the Jan. 30 episode of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross shared something very important about himself: the fact that he loves Nickelback. Let’s just say, fans on Twitter were not surprised to learn this fun fact about him.
Where Is Winter Love Island 2023 Filmed? The New Villa Is Luxe
According to ITV, “2023 is officially the year of Love,” thanks to two different versions of Love Island premiering this year. Love Island’s winter series, which was filmed in Cape Town, dropped on Jan. 16 with a whole new cast looking for love, and well as a dreamy new villa. The previous Love Island winter series was filmed in South Africa as well, but this time around, the winter Love Island 2023 filming location is noticeably bigger and better.
Bachelor Fans Are Convinced They Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is
If there’s anything Bachelor Nation fans know, it’s that Bachelor Nation never sleeps. Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor has only just begun, but that doesn't mean fans can’t start speculating about the next season of The Bachelorette. In fact, the producers are likely behind the scenes planning for The Bachelorette Season 20 right now, and a lot of fans think they know who the lead will be. There are a bunch of clues from The Bachelor Season 27 that point to Christina Mandrell being the next Bachelorette.
Nick & Priyanka's Baby Girl Just Made Her 1st Public Appearance
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially attended their first public event together with Malti Marie. On Jan. 30, the “Spaceman” singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Their wives were in attendance to celebrate the milestone, and the Quantico star surprised everyone by also bringing her and Nick’s 1-year-old daughter to the event.
Keyla Monterroso Mejia On Her Rapid (& TBH, Sweaty) Rise To Fame
In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Freeridge star Keyla Monterroso Mejia gets candid about working with Larry David and Quinta Brunson, her On My Block fandom, and a secret social media habit.
Instagram’s New Animated Avatar Profile Picture Gives You More Options
You don’t have to wipe your Instagram account like a pop star announcing their next big era to give your IG a refresh. All it takes for a fresh start is to update your profile pic. The best part is, you don’t even have to get all dolled up for the camera to snap your shot, because Instagram launched a new avatar profile feature option on Jan. 24, which lets you switch between your original pic and your avatar with a simple swipe. If you’re ready to transform your IG account, here’s how to use Instagram’s avatar profile feature for options.
