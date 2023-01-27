In every season of The Bachelor, there’s always a contestant or two who gets sent home a little too earlier. Whether the person has a connection with the lead that didn’t get fully explored, or they just didn’t get enough screen time, there’s always someone fans are sad to see leave. In Season 27, that person is Cat Wong. During her brief time in Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, she won fans over with her fabulous sense of humor. When she was sent home in Week 2, fans took to Twitter to mourn.

1 DAY AGO