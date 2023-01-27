Read full article on original website
Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Buy or Sell: Minnesota Wild to Record 100 Points
The Minnesota Wild have put together a consistent first half of the season, leaving many wondering if there’s value in their futures odds. There were questions entering the season about whether or not the Wild were a threat in the Western Conference. They’ve largely passed those tests, putting together excellent results in the standings.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Buy or Sell: Colorado Avalanche to Win Central Division
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche didn’t have the first half many expected, but is there still value in them winning the Central?. Injuries have been a significant concern for the Avs this season. The teams’ captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has yet to play a game but is expected back for their stretch run. The addition of Landeskog can potentially be a massive boost for Colorado, considering his impact over the years.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate
Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
Buy or Sell: Dallas Stars Have Value to Win Stanley Cup
The Dallas Stars have been a surprise contender in the NHL’s Western Conference, but is there value in their odds of winning the Stanley Cup?. After falling short against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the Stars proved they have what it takes to compete in the playoffs. Not many expected the Stars to be leading the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, but they are with 66 points.
Bruins Not Dwelling On Losing Streak Ahead Of All-Star Break
The Bruins are in the midst of their first losing streak all season, but it’s not something they’re dwelling on. Boston has lost its last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to this, the Bruins had not lost two games in a row.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Betting Preview
The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the final matchups before the All-Star break. The Canes are coming off a monumental comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night. But at 5-0-2, the Sabres have been among the best teams in the NHL over the past couple of weeks. Buffalo is a live home dog on Wednesday night.Hurricanes @ Sabres Game Information.
NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Picks
Two teams looking to finish the month off strong will collide in Carolina as the Los Angeles Kings visit the Hurricanes. Los Angeles Kings (+168) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-205) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) The Kings and Hurricanes are playing well heading into the All-Star break, making for a...
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Canadiens Game Picks
Two Atlantic Division Canadian rivals will collide this evening, with the Montreal Canadiens playing host to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa Senators (-196) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+162) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122) It hasn’t been an encouraging season for the Ottawa Senators or Montreal Canadiens, but these matchups typically bring...
NHL Rumors: Where Bruins Could Make Move At Trade Deadline
It’s hard to believe the Bruins will shake things up at the NHL trade deadline amid a potentially historic season. That’s not to say they couldn’t make slight upgrades or at least add some valuable depth. The March 3 deadline is a little more than a month...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to go into the All-Star break on a high note. Boston is in the midst of a three-game losing streak — its first skid of the season — and takes on a Toronto Maple Leafs team that has won three of their last four games.
Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed Wednesday
According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Wednesday’s contest between the Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed due to weather-related flight issues. Sankofa writes, “The Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to ongoing flight issues following Monday’s road game against the Mavericks, a 111-105 defeat...
Not Trading For Bo Horvat Was Smart Move By Bruins
Bo Horvat has a new team and it’s not the Boston Bruins. The Vancouver Canucks traded the star center to the New York Islanders on Monday night, finally giving Horvat the change of scenery he needs. Horvat had been connected to the Bruins in the past, and he without a doubt would have given the Stanley Cup contenders even better chances.
Three Canucks Trade Pieces Who Could Be Fit For Bruins At Deadline
The Canucks are an absolute mess, and as the NHL trade deadline nears, contenders like the Bruins should certainly be interested in a potential Vancouver firesale. The Canucks have already cashed in their most valuable trade piece, sending captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. The blockbuster kicked off the NHL’s trade season with still a little more than a month to go before the March 3 deadline.
Celtics Rumors: Could Boston Target Kelly Olynyk Return?
With the clocking ticking for Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, two options remain on the table: One, Stevens rides out the remainder of the year with the current shape of the roster, or two, Boston makes a swap ahead of the All-Star break.
Heat SF Jimmy Butler (Quad) Expected to Play Tuesday
According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to be available for Tuesday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Listed as questionable with a right quad contusion, Butler appears closer to probable as the Heat look to rebound from Sunday’s 122-117 loss...
Bucks to Meet with Suns PF Jae Crowder
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder ahead of February 9’s trade deadline. The news follows last week’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he said Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner to...
