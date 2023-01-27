The Tampa Bay Lightning are a modern-day dynasty, but is this the year their success ends?. Tampa Bay has made an appearance in three straight Stanley Cup Finals and will be looking to avenge last year’s losing effort against the Colorado Avalanche. There are still many things to like about this team, and they know how to win when the games begin to matter, but you have to wonder when they will eventually run out of gas.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO