Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Buy or Sell: Minnesota Wild to Record 100 Points
The Minnesota Wild have put together a consistent first half of the season, leaving many wondering if there’s value in their futures odds. There were questions entering the season about whether or not the Wild were a threat in the Western Conference. They’ve largely passed those tests, putting together excellent results in the standings.
Buy or Sell: Colorado Avalanche to Win Central Division
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche didn’t have the first half many expected, but is there still value in them winning the Central?. Injuries have been a significant concern for the Avs this season. The teams’ captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has yet to play a game but is expected back for their stretch run. The addition of Landeskog can potentially be a massive boost for Colorado, considering his impact over the years.
Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer
It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat
In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
Buy or Sell: Winnipeg Jets to Win the Central Division
It’s been an excellent bounce-back season for the Winnipeg Jets as they fight for the Central Division crown. After hiring veteran head coach Rick Bowness in the offseason, the Jets have been playing an entirely different brand of hockey, helping them transition into a top team in the Western Conference. Heading into the All-Star break, the Jets are one point behind the Dallas Stars in the Central Division with 65 points.
Buy or Sell: Toronto Maple Leafs to Win the Eastern Conference
The Toronto Maple Leafs are putting together another tremendous regular season, but do they have what it takes to conquer their playoff demons?. It’s no secret that the narrative surrounding the Maple Leafs is that they’re a team that can find success in the regular season but can’t rise to the occasion in the postseason. There’s an element of “I’ll believe it when I see it” with Toronto in the playoffs, but they have put together some trends that should make you bullish.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Betting Preview
The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the final matchups before the All-Star break. The Canes are coming off a monumental comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night. But at 5-0-2, the Sabres have been among the best teams in the NHL over the past couple of weeks. Buffalo is a live home dog on Wednesday night.Hurricanes @ Sabres Game Information.
NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Picks
Two Metropolitan Division clubs will collide tonight, with the Columbus Blue Jackets playing host to the Washington Capitals. Washington Capitals (-215) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (+176) Total: 6.5 (O -108, U -114) There’s a large discrepancy between the Capitals and Blue Jackets in the standings, and that’s evident in their...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
VA Hero Of The Week: Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be inducted into the Beanpot Tournament Hall of Fame during Monday’s media event at the TD Garden. The former Boston University captain played in the Beanpot three times in his four seasons with the Terriers where he scored two goals in the 2015 title game including the overtime game winner on his way to being named the tournament MVP.
Buy or Sell: Lightning Make Fourth Straight Stanley Cup Finals
The Tampa Bay Lightning are a modern-day dynasty, but is this the year their success ends?. Tampa Bay has made an appearance in three straight Stanley Cup Finals and will be looking to avenge last year’s losing effort against the Colorado Avalanche. There are still many things to like about this team, and they know how to win when the games begin to matter, but you have to wonder when they will eventually run out of gas.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to go into the All-Star break on a high note. Boston is in the midst of a three-game losing streak — its first skid of the season — and takes on a Toronto Maple Leafs team that has won three of their last four games.
NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Picks
Two of the Eastern Conference’s hottest teams will collide tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Buffalo Sabres. Carolina Hurricanes (-137) vs. Buffalo Sabres (+114) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104) The Hurricanes are playing for a consecutive night after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in overtime. This...
Not Trading For Bo Horvat Was Smart Move By Bruins
Bo Horvat has a new team and it’s not the Boston Bruins. The Vancouver Canucks traded the star center to the New York Islanders on Monday night, finally giving Horvat the change of scenery he needs. Horvat had been connected to the Bruins in the past, and he without a doubt would have given the Stanley Cup contenders even better chances.
NHL Rumors: Where Bruins Could Make Move At Trade Deadline
It’s hard to believe the Bruins will shake things up at the NHL trade deadline amid a potentially historic season. That’s not to say they couldn’t make slight upgrades or at least add some valuable depth. The March 3 deadline is a little more than a month...
Buy or Sell: Buffalo Sabres Qualify for the Postseason
The Buffalo Sabres are one of the NHL’s hottest teams at the end of January and continue to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. With a relatively young roster, this could be the season in which the Sabers finally jump back into playoff relevancy. It’s hard to say for...
