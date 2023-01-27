ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Lumberton man arrested after failure to identify

Tyler County Deputies executed a traffic stop January 20th for a traffic violation. The driver identified himself as Mark and informed the deputies that he did not have his identification with him. Deputies attempted to verify the drivers identity at which point it was determined there were no names matching...
LUMBERTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Suspects wanted in felony theft of skid-steer loader in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police are searching for suspects caught on camera stealing a skid-steer loader. It happened on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Lumberton. This crime is considered a felony theft, according to a news release from the City of Lumberton. If you have any information on the...
LUMBERTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Pct. 4 Constables make arrest in Liberty

On the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable's Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff's SRT Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city limits of Liberty. The...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

New York in Federal custody after being caught with 'AR-15 style rifle', ammo near Beaumont school

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
BEAUMONT, TX
thevindicator.com

LCSO arrests Dayton man in connection with wife's murder

On the evening of Friday, Jan. 27, Liberty County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 4882 after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Upon arriving the scene deputies found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies detained Darwin Thomas, 52, who is the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, 811 Williams St. — bicycle lamps, reflectors; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug possession; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Bond: $8,700. Dedric Keith Collins, 36,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea

Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

