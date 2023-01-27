Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Defense attorney working to convince jury man charged in death of 6-year-old did not act recklessly
BEAUMONT, Texas — The defense attorney for a Beaumont man charged in the death of a child is working to convince the jury his client's actions were not reckless. Jurors heard painful testimony Tuesday during Darrell Brown's trial. Brown is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the connection with the death of Carter Osborn.
KFDM-TV
Man faces federal charge after he's found with rifle in SUV near St. Anthony School
BEAUMONT — A federal magistrate has ordered a man held until a preliminary and detention hearing this Thursday, after Beaumont police say they stopped the suspect in his SUV near St. Anthony School and Temple Emanuel, with an AR-15 style rifle in vehicle. Ahmed Allam, 26, had fake New...
KFDM-TV
Lumberton man arrested after failure to identify
Tyler County Deputies executed a traffic stop January 20th for a traffic violation. The driver identified himself as Mark and informed the deputies that he did not have his identification with him. Deputies attempted to verify the drivers identity at which point it was determined there were no names matching...
KFDM-TV
Grand jury clears retired officer in shooting death of ex-firefighter
Jefferson County — KFDM News has learned that a Jefferson County grand jury has cleared a retired police officer following the shooting death of an ex-firefighter. That means John Ishee will not face any criminal charges. Port Arthur Police told us the shooting on Tom Drive took place during...
'Not survivable': Forensic pathologist describes 6-year-old's injuries during Beaumont man's manslaughter trial
BEAUMONT, Texas — During the trial of a man charged in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy, jurors heard about the injuries the young boy sustained after being hit by an ATV. Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
12newsnow.com
Suspects wanted in felony theft of skid-steer loader in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police are searching for suspects caught on camera stealing a skid-steer loader. It happened on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Lumberton. This crime is considered a felony theft, according to a news release from the City of Lumberton. If you have any information on the...
12newsnow.com
'They hit a child': Chilling testimony heard in trial of Beaumont man charged in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy
Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constables make arrest in Liberty
On the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable's Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff's SRT Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city limits of Liberty. The...
New York in Federal custody after being caught with 'AR-15 style rifle', ammo near Beaumont school
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
KPLC TV
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee: ‘Leave, don’t think twice about it. Abuse in a relationship...is not okay’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If domestic violence continues in a home, sometimes it escalates to murder. That’s what officials say happened in the case of Sheron Lewis, convicted of first-degree-murder and attempted first-degree murder. The shooting survivor and prosecutor have direct advice for those living in unsafe situations.
KFDM-TV
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
thevindicator.com
LCSO arrests Dayton man in connection with wife's murder
On the evening of Friday, Jan. 27, Liberty County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 4882 after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Upon arriving the scene deputies found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies detained Darwin Thomas, 52, who is the...
Lake Charles American Press
1/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, 811 Williams St. — bicycle lamps, reflectors; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug possession; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Bond: $8,700. Dedric Keith Collins, 36,...
KFDM-TV
Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea
Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
12newsnow.com
ExxonMobil donates $100K for repairs to Charlton-Pollard Park in Beaumont
12News first reported parents concerns about the park last year. The Beaumont Park had rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads.
Letter from Orange officials reveal new shocking details about unlivable conditions at Sabine Park Apartment Homes
ORANGE, Texas — Officials with the City of Orange sent a letter to the owners of the Sabine Park Apartments that revealed more about the uninhabitable conditions at the complex. It has been more than a month since pipes at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes froze and tenants lost...
KPLC TV
Car dredged from Contraband Bayou nearly 2 years after woman followed GPS into water
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning after it was submerged for nearly two years. During the May 2021 flood, many cars ended up underwater. One delivery driver was following her GPS when it led her...
Comments / 1