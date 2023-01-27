A woman that was killed in a Danville house fire on Monday morning has been identified as 71-year-old Annette Howard. The fire began at 3:50 am at 512 Lewis Street. Upon arrival firefighters were made aware that a woman was still inside the home. Crews made entry into the home and retrieved the woman. Once they got outside they began administering CPR until the Danville Life Saving Crew transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO