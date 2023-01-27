ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wakg.com

Averett Athletics Adding Men’s Volleyball Program

Averett University announced Wednesday the addition of varsity men’s volleyball, which will begin competition during the 2023-24 academic year. Averett also announced the men’s volleyball program will be coached by current women’s volleyball head coach Olivia Earls, who will serve as the head coach for both programs.
wakg.com

Elderly Woman Killed in Danville House Fire

An elderly woman was killed in a Danville house fire on Monday morning. According to the Danville Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at 3:50 am at 512 Lewis Street. When the first crew arrived on scene, they were informed that someone was trapped inside of the home. They then made entry into the home to retrieve the woman that was trapped in her bedroom.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Woman Killed in Danville House Fire Identified, Cause of the Fire Revealed

A woman that was killed in a Danville house fire on Monday morning has been identified as 71-year-old Annette Howard. The fire began at 3:50 am at 512 Lewis Street. Upon arrival firefighters were made aware that a woman was still inside the home. Crews made entry into the home and retrieved the woman. Once they got outside they began administering CPR until the Danville Life Saving Crew transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder

A jury in Pittsylvania County man has been found guilty of second degree murder for killing two people and burning down their house. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez was also found guilty of arson after six hours of deliberation, according to the Chatham Star Tribune. Guevara was originally charged with first degree murder...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Murder Suspect Trial Entering Day Three

A jury in Pittsylvania County is deciding the fate of a man that is accused of killing two people and burning down their house. The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 after hearing two days of testimony in the trial of Omar Guevara-Rodriguez, according to the Chatham Star-Tribune. The...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Seeking Public’s Help to Identify Suspect

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to a burglary that occurred over the weekend. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite="">...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy