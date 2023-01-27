Read full article on original website
wakg.com
Averett Athletics Adding Men’s Volleyball Program
Averett University announced Wednesday the addition of varsity men’s volleyball, which will begin competition during the 2023-24 academic year. Averett also announced the men’s volleyball program will be coached by current women’s volleyball head coach Olivia Earls, who will serve as the head coach for both programs.
wakg.com
Elderly Woman Killed in Danville House Fire
An elderly woman was killed in a Danville house fire on Monday morning. According to the Danville Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at 3:50 am at 512 Lewis Street. When the first crew arrived on scene, they were informed that someone was trapped inside of the home. They then made entry into the home to retrieve the woman that was trapped in her bedroom.
wakg.com
Woman Killed in Danville House Fire Identified, Cause of the Fire Revealed
A woman that was killed in a Danville house fire on Monday morning has been identified as 71-year-old Annette Howard. The fire began at 3:50 am at 512 Lewis Street. Upon arrival firefighters were made aware that a woman was still inside the home. Crews made entry into the home and retrieved the woman. Once they got outside they began administering CPR until the Danville Life Saving Crew transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder
A jury in Pittsylvania County man has been found guilty of second degree murder for killing two people and burning down their house. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez was also found guilty of arson after six hours of deliberation, according to the Chatham Star Tribune. Guevara was originally charged with first degree murder...
wakg.com
Halifax County Man Sentenced to 60 Days for Accidental Death of his Nephew
On Monday a Halifax County man was charged with the accidental death of his three-year-old nephew. Ja’Kye Dabbs was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 60 days in prison. He was also charged with leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner that endangered the child....
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Murder Suspect Trial Entering Day Three
A jury in Pittsylvania County is deciding the fate of a man that is accused of killing two people and burning down their house. The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 after hearing two days of testimony in the trial of Omar Guevara-Rodriguez, according to the Chatham Star-Tribune. The...
wakg.com
Danville Police Seeking Public’s Help to Identify Suspect
The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to a burglary that occurred over the weekend. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite="">...
