Orlando, FL

Lake Apopka on the rebound

Everyone loves a comeback story. Lake Apopka, one of the state’s largest lakes, has long been known for its degraded water quality and declining game fish population. Now, after over 40 years of restoration efforts by the St. Johns River Water Management District and our partners, the lake has reached another significant milestone on its way to recovery.
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals

TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future

There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City

I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
Orlando bar owners pitch 5% surcharge to cover security costs

The City of Orlando said it needs extra security downtown to keep people safe on weekend nights and is shifting much of the cost to cover that added protection to bar owners. Bar owners believe the potential cost for them to cover added security measures is simply too high and are proposing a different solution.
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal

CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg

A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST

The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
City Approves Amendments to Backyard Chickens Program

Winter Park City Commission, during its Jan. 25 meeting, approved an ordinance amending the backyard chickens program and adopting it into the City Code. The program began in 2020 as a two-year pilot to advance the city’s Sustainability Action Plan goals of increasing local food consumption. Under the rules...
12-year-old undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Seattle underwent an emergency nine-hour-long brain surgery during a vacation to Orlando, according to Orlando Health. In a release, a spokesperson from Orlando Health said that the boy, Anish Srivastava, suffered from arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a high-risk tangle of blood vessels in the brain.
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location

3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
OCLS hosting 33rd Annual National African American Read-In, February 5

The Orange County Library System (Website) will be celebrating Black History Month throughout February and invites Orlando to join them in exploring and uplifting black literature. As part of the month-long celebration, OCLS will be hosting an African American Read-In at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Downtown...
