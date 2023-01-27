Read full article on original website
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka on the rebound
Everyone loves a comeback story. Lake Apopka, one of the state’s largest lakes, has long been known for its degraded water quality and declining game fish population. Now, after over 40 years of restoration efforts by the St. Johns River Water Management District and our partners, the lake has reached another significant milestone on its way to recovery.
Downtown Orlando business owners offer the city suggestions on how to deal with safety issues
ORLANDO, Fla. — Business owners have offered the city of Orlando new, more specific suggestions to deal with safety issues in downtown Orlando. Channel 9 reported earlier this month that the city is considering two ordinances aimed at improving safety, including an additional permit for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight.
Crooked Can Brewing Co. has big plans in Lake County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of the region’s best-known breweries is adding a major project to one of the most anticipated mixed-use developments in Central Florida. Orlando Business...
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck. A report out of Florida Atlantic University found that both Orlando and Deltona made the list of the top 20 cities with overpriced homes.
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church. The roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore collapsed last October after the city’s preservation board approved its historical landmark application. The church was damaged...
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
disneybymark.com
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City
I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando bar owners pitch 5% surcharge to cover security costs
The City of Orlando said it needs extra security downtown to keep people safe on weekend nights and is shifting much of the cost to cover that added protection to bar owners. Bar owners believe the potential cost for them to cover added security measures is simply too high and are proposing a different solution.
Bay News 9
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
leesburg-news.com
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
westorlandonews.com
Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST
The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
the32789.com
City Approves Amendments to Backyard Chickens Program
Winter Park City Commission, during its Jan. 25 meeting, approved an ordinance amending the backyard chickens program and adopting it into the City Code. The program began in 2020 as a two-year pilot to advance the city’s Sustainability Action Plan goals of increasing local food consumption. Under the rules...
Family of boy who died in rowing accident last year, files lawsuit against rowing club
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a boy who died after a middle school rowing practice is now suing the rowing club. Langston Rodriguez-Sane died last year after a lightning strike in Lake Fairview in September caused a rowboat he was in to capsize. Rodriguez-Sane was one of four...
click orlando
12-year-old undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Seattle underwent an emergency nine-hour-long brain surgery during a vacation to Orlando, according to Orlando Health. In a release, a spokesperson from Orlando Health said that the boy, Anish Srivastava, suffered from arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a high-risk tangle of blood vessels in the brain.
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location
3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
bungalower
OCLS hosting 33rd Annual National African American Read-In, February 5
The Orange County Library System (Website) will be celebrating Black History Month throughout February and invites Orlando to join them in exploring and uplifting black literature. As part of the month-long celebration, OCLS will be hosting an African American Read-In at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Downtown...
