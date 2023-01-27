ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
MARTINSVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says foul play is not suspected. The coroner will provide the final determination on the cause of death and identity. ORIGINAL:. The Champaign Police Department says they responded to an unknown issue where a male was found...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man hospitalized after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot at in the 300 block of Porter St, in Danville on Saturday. The Danville Police Department says around 6:56 p.m. officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign man arrested in shooting investigation of 12-year-old boy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting on Dogwood Drive in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck. Jamonte Hill, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, by members of the United States Marshals Service...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Stranger enters U of I students' home several times

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) is urging students to be aware of their surroundings after they received multiple reports from the 309 East Green apartment building concerning an unknown man entering units uninvited. Mary Claire Hughes, a student at the university, recalled what...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Sheriff: Man killed in crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang says a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 760 East and 1700 North just near I-72 around 6:49 am on Friday. The man was identified by the coroner as Mike Williams. Sheriff Vogelzang says Williams was deceased...
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for wig thief

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
DECATUR, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
SHELBURN, IN
khqa.com

4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
HANNIBAL, MO
WTWO/WAWV

IN driver arrested: 102 mph with drugs & gun in car

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Farmersburg man is facing felony charges after reportedly being clocked going more than 100 MPH on US 41 in Sullivan County. According to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the arrest was made on Jan. 29 around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and County […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023

A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Macon

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner released on Thursday the name of a man from Macon who was killed in a crash outside that town the previous day. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as 32-year-old Joseph D. Baietto. Baietto was the driver of an SUV that crashed around 8:15 a.m. on Andrews […]
MACON COUNTY, IL

