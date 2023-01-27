Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says foul play is not suspected. The coroner will provide the final determination on the cause of death and identity. ORIGINAL:. The Champaign Police Department says they responded to an unknown issue where a male was found...
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
Decatur Police investigating shooting involving two teens
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
foxillinois.com
Danville man hospitalized after shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot at in the 300 block of Porter St, in Danville on Saturday. The Danville Police Department says around 6:56 p.m. officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim...
foxillinois.com
Champaign man arrested in shooting investigation of 12-year-old boy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting on Dogwood Drive in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck. Jamonte Hill, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, by members of the United States Marshals Service...
foxillinois.com
Stranger enters U of I students' home several times
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) is urging students to be aware of their surroundings after they received multiple reports from the 309 East Green apartment building concerning an unknown man entering units uninvited. Mary Claire Hughes, a student at the university, recalled what...
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Man killed in crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang says a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 760 East and 1700 North just near I-72 around 6:49 am on Friday. The man was identified by the coroner as Mike Williams. Sheriff Vogelzang says Williams was deceased...
Urbana Police looking for wig thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $35,000 for Kinmundy woman charged with motor vehicle burglary and theft
Bond was set at $35,000 in Marion County Court on Monday for a 21-year-old Kinmundy woman after she was formally charged with motor vehicle burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Kaitlin Hollinshead is accused of entering one vehicle on the Salem Community Center parking lot on Saturday and taking...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff re-emphasizes scam after a victim is taken for several thousand dollars (updated 2:00 pm)
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps is once again emphasizing that his office will not call you about outstanding warrants or tell you they can be taken care of through the purchase of gift cards or making a transaction through a bitcoin machine. Cripps says unfortunately at least one person has...
newschannel20.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
MyWabashValley.com
Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
khqa.com
4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
IN driver arrested: 102 mph with drugs & gun in car
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Farmersburg man is facing felony charges after reportedly being clocked going more than 100 MPH on US 41 in Sullivan County. According to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the arrest was made on Jan. 29 around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and County […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner released on Thursday the name of a man from Macon who was killed in a crash outside that town the previous day. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as 32-year-old Joseph D. Baietto. Baietto was the driver of an SUV that crashed around 8:15 a.m. on Andrews […]
Comments / 0