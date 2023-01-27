Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Arrested after Missing Court Date
A Hickory woman has been served arrest warrants after missing court dates. 33-year old Brittany Shawntara Mayfield was taken into custody by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She failed to appear in court on charges that include felony larceny, felony probation violation and missing a drug recovery court proceeding. Mayfield is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000. A court appearance is scheduled today in Newton.
860wacb.com
Woman From Taylorsville Facing Charges In Three Counties
Cindy Darlene Moore, age 40 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Monday for probation violations. She has a series of pending charges in Alexander County that include felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on jail premises as well as a number of previous probation and parole violations. Moore also has pending charges in Catawba and Iredell Counties for traffic related offenses including driving with license revoked.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Nabbed Overnight
38-year old Scott Edward Davis of Taylorsville was taken into custody Tuesday evening for disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,200. Last July, Davis was arrested after an alleged crime-spree. The Taylorsville Police Department responded around midnight on July...
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Jailed And Held Without Bond
36-year-old Erica Monta Kincaid of Morganton was arrested Monday by Morganton Public Safety Officers. She’s charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and being an habitual felon along with misdemeanor counts of parole violation, resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespass.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer
Gary Wilburn Sweet, age 65 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting arrest. Sweet is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Sweet was arrested...
860wacb.com
Sixty Days In Jail For Taylorsville Man
Clyde David Crouse, age 42 of Taylorsville, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail on Monday by a judge in Alexander County District Court. Crouse will serve the time in the Alexander County Detention Center. In October 2022, Crouse was arrested by Probation And Parole Officers and charged with...
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
860wacb.com
Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated
On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Busted Again For Missing Court Dates
Jeffery Allen Bortz, age 39 of Taylorville, was detained on Thursday by the Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole. He was arrested after being served a series of failure to appear warrants. Bortz missed court dates for the following charges. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Catawba County) Felony possession of...
Man surrenders to police in connection with Boone shooting
BOONE, N.C. — A man has surrendered himself to police following a shooting that happened last year in Boone, the Boone Police Department reports. According to officials, Malik Keyshawn Gibbs surrendered himself for arrest Monday morning. Police said the arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on West King Street in August of 2022.
860wacb.com
Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion
38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Saturday
Emanuel James Saddler, age 27 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with assault on a female and assault-communicating threats. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Saddler has a court date listed for February 21 is Taylorsville. Saddler has previous charges...
FOX Carolina
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.
860wacb.com
Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools
On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
WBTV
Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
Alexander County Schools staffer accused of assaulting student
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher at a county school was arrested for two misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting a student.
