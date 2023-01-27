ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy

Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Meghan Markle on the Struggle of “Not Being Able to Afford” Her $14M House

In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and husband Prince Harry went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren’t sure they could afford it.
Magic Will Rock at Turning Stone Showroom This Saturday

Leon Etienne and his Magic Rocks Illusion show is coming to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday, February 4th, with two shows in the Showroom. Etienne will bring is "large show" to the Turning Stone, featuring plenty of "big stage" illusions, including the ones that he travels with at larger venues around the world.
