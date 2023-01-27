Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Appear Tense in Viral Footage From Afterparty
People are desperately trying to decipher an exchange of words and glances between newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the wake of a viral video that appears to show the couple sharing a tense moment. Bennifer 2.0 were spotted possibly arguing at the Jan. 18 afterparty for Lopez's new...
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle on the Struggle of “Not Being Able to Afford” Her $14M House
In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and husband Prince Harry went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren’t sure they could afford it.
TikTok User Claims He Uploads the Worst Photos Ever Taken of Celebrities to Their Wikipedias
A man on TikTok claims it's his personal mission to upload the worst, most unflattering photos of celebrities to their respective Wikipedia profiles. "Did a fan take a flash photo of you seconds after he tapped you on the back? I'm gonna upload it," user @pablogoldstein says while showing a bad photo of Luke Wilson.
Martha Stewart, 81, Looks Incredible in ‘Unfiltered’ Selfies: ‘No Facelift’
Martha Stewart loves the camera, and the camera loves Martha Stewart. On Instagram, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul shared a series of zoomed-in selfies showing off her flawless face sans beauty filter. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates every other day," Stewart captioned her post. "Absolutely no...
BTS’ Jin Reportedly Wins Vacation After Placing First in Military Talent Show
The charm of "Mr. Worldwide Handsome" has not dulled even in the military. BTS superstar Jin left for mandatory South Korean military service in December 2022, and since then, the group's fans (ironically known as ARMY) have eagerly awaited any update on the performer. According to Korean news outlet SBS,...
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
Magic Will Rock at Turning Stone Showroom This Saturday
Leon Etienne and his Magic Rocks Illusion show is coming to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday, February 4th, with two shows in the Showroom. Etienne will bring is "large show" to the Turning Stone, featuring plenty of "big stage" illusions, including the ones that he travels with at larger venues around the world.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0