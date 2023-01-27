Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Pet-friendly boba shop Bobahouse now open in Cy-Fair
Bobahouse opened in January in the Cy-Fair area. (Courtesy Bobahouse) Bobahouse opened Jan. 2 at 8302 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 210, Houston, serving various flavors of iced teas and milk teas with topping options; coffee; smoothies and hot teas; and tea party sets that come with baked goods. Sandwiches, truffle fries and other snacks will be added to the menu soon, officials said.
Bubba T’s Cajun Kitchen offers a taste of Cajun and Creole
Shrimp and catfish combo ($13.65) includes a choice of blackened, fried or grilled and is served with two sides, such as fries and onion rings. (Photos by Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Bland and Andra Brown opened Bubba T’s in Willis on Feb. 14, 2018. The couple began with a Cajun- and...
Group behind Houston's B&B Butchers announces plans for upscale Chinese, British Caribbean rooftop concepts
Construction is underway at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston at the site where both a new upscale Chinese restaurant and a British Caribbean rooftop lounge are slated to open in April. (Courtesy Berg Hospitality) Officials with Berg Hospitality Group, whose Houston-area concepts include B&B Butchers & Restaurant and B.B. Lemon, have...
Cabrera family offers seafood, traditional Mexican dishes at new concept Lago Mariscos
Lago Mariscos offers fresh seafood dishes, such as the Cazuela De Mariscos. (Courtesy Ev1pro) Lago Mariscos, a new concept from the Cabrera family, opened Jan. 25 at 2329 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land. The Cabreras are behind various other Houston-based restaurants, such as Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, Vida Mariscos and Gauchos...
Locally owned Heirloom Cafe and Market features store, restaurant
The bacon cheeseburger comes with roasted potatoes and coleslaw. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) After years of running a food truck called Picnic On The Green, owner and Tomball resident Carrie Roper opened Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball in July. “It’s the first time we’ve done a restaurant,” Roper said. “We’ve...
Houston Press
Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023
From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day. Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
Big Chicken to bring crispy chicken sandwiches to Richmond this summer
Big Chicken will open in Richmond in mid-2023. (Courtesy Big Chicken) Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will open a location in Richmond at 3415 FM 762, Ste. 100, in mid-2023. It will be Big Chicken’s second Texas location, as part...
The Cuterie curates fast-casual spot for charcuterie spreads in Conroe
The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy The Cuterie) The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. Co-owners Amanda Starley and Ashley Snell said they created the concept alongside three other co-owners and plan to offer handcrafted individual charcuterie boards that are customizable with meats, cheeses and sweet and savory additions.
Houston restaurateurs bringing new concept Southern Dough Baking Co. to downtown Katy
Southern Dough Baking Co. will open in the second or third week of February in downtown Katy. (Courtesy Tony Grassau) Locally owned business Southern Dough Baking Co. will open in the second or third week of February in downtown Katy at 908 Ave. B. The scratch-made Southern cafe will offer...
Healthy fast-food chain Salad and Go plans to open new location in League City
Salad and Go will open its first three locations in the Houston area in February with one in League City. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Arizona-based Salad and Go aims to open one of its first Houston area locations at 2590 E. League City Parkway, League City, on Feb. 22, said Loren Brown, media relations account executive at BizCom Associates.
Salad and Go slated to fill Sugar Land bowls by fall 2023
Salad and Go, an Arizona-based health-focused fast food venture is slated to come to Sugar Land by fall of 2023. Image taken is from the franchise's Paradise Village location. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, an Arizona-based healthy-living drive-thru, is set to open its Sugar Land location by fall...
The Savoy Invites Community to Share Old Photos, Memories of the Historic Third Ward Bar to Celebrate Black History Month
Meet me at The Savoy” is a phrase that has been around over the course of 80 years in Houston and still is used today, now with a hashtag, to bring people together at The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward.
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
Primo Hoagies to open first Inner Loop location on Washington Avenue
Primo Hoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy Primo Hoagies) National submarine sandwich chain Primo Hoagies is opening its first inner loop location in February at 4015 Washington Ave., Houston, according to the chain's corporate office. The brand already has one location in Montgomery and will be opening another Houston-area...
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Opens New Store in Houston, Texas
Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise Adds Newest Location. January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // Houston, TX - Pinch A Penny opened its newest store in the Memorial area of Houston on Friday, January 27. The new store is located in the Lantern Lane Shopping Center at 12534 Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77024.
Interfaith Ministries names new Midtown building after key donors
Located at 3215 Fannin St., Houston, the building was purchased in 2020, and renovations were made possible thanks to a lead gift from Linda and Fred Marshall. (Courtesy Interfaith Ministries) Officials with Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston dedicated the nonprofit's newest addition to its Midtown Houston campus, the Linda and...
77377: Discover this month's featured neighborhood
Swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds are available in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Canva) Canyon Gate at Northpointe is located in the southern Tomball area zoned to Tomball ISD schools, including Canyon Pointe Elementary. The neighborhood includes a swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Median home value: $370,000. Homes on the...
$591,000 houses: Read about this month's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands
More than 5,100 homes and over 14,000 people live in the community, which is part of the Conroe ISD. (Courtesy Canva) The Village of Grogan’s Mill was the first village to be established in The Woodlands with development beginning in 1974. The community includes more than 5,100 homes and...
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
KHOU
Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0