ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Pet-friendly boba shop Bobahouse now open in Cy-Fair

Bobahouse opened in January in the Cy-Fair area. (Courtesy Bobahouse) Bobahouse opened Jan. 2 at 8302 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 210, Houston, serving various flavors of iced teas and milk teas with topping options; coffee; smoothies and hot teas; and tea party sets that come with baked goods. Sandwiches, truffle fries and other snacks will be added to the menu soon, officials said.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Group behind Houston's B&B Butchers announces plans for upscale Chinese, British Caribbean rooftop concepts

Construction is underway at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston at the site where both a new upscale Chinese restaurant and a British Caribbean rooftop lounge are slated to open in April. (Courtesy Berg Hospitality) Officials with Berg Hospitality Group, whose Houston-area concepts include B&B Butchers & Restaurant and B.B. Lemon, have...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023

From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day. Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Cuterie curates fast-casual spot for charcuterie spreads in Conroe

The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy The Cuterie) The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. Co-owners Amanda Starley and Ashley Snell said they created the concept alongside three other co-owners and plan to offer handcrafted individual charcuterie boards that are customizable with meats, cheeses and sweet and savory additions.
CONROE, TX
franchising.com

Pinch A Penny Opens New Store in Houston, Texas

Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise Adds Newest Location. January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // Houston, TX - Pinch A Penny opened its newest store in the Memorial area of Houston on Friday, January 27. The new store is located in the Lantern Lane Shopping Center at 12534 Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77024.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

77377: Discover this month's featured neighborhood

Swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds are available in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Canva) Canyon Gate at Northpointe is located in the southern Tomball area zoned to Tomball ISD schools, including Canyon Pointe Elementary. The neighborhood includes a swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Median home value: $370,000. Homes on the...
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston

Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy