Read full article on original website
Related
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
gardnernews.com
BAK coming back to Kansas
Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
kfdi.com
Parking changes needed for Wichita museum
Wichita officials are looking at options for parking for the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, because of concerns that have developed with the existing parking lot. There have been lots on the west side of Seneca at Museum Boulevard that sit over large water storage reservoirs. Over time, the parking has caused structural problems for the reservoirs, so another location will have to be found.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
kfdi.com
Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
KCTV 5
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
adastraradio.com
Popular Walk Kansas Program Gears Up for 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two-thirds of chronic diseases – diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and others — can be prevented by lifestyle changes. So, each year about this time, Sharolyn Jackson gets pretty excited about a program that rallies thousands of Kansans and their friends to have a little fun and improve their mental and physical health.
KAKE TV
Vendors at south Wichita flea market asked to pay thousands to keep their space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vendors at a south Wichita flea market are crying foul, now that the new owner has jacked up their rent to several times what they were paying. They say they have no choice but to leave. Vendors at Westway Marketplace say they used to pay a...
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
Is time to move on after failed Century II deal?
It's been more than a year since a private group announced big plans for a $1.5 Billion investment in the Century II area. That deal never happened, and now some city council members say it's time to move forward.
Kansas Public Radio
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas
KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
Dispute leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A verbal dispute has led to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday night.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
Do you know these Kansas symbols?
January 29 is Kansas Day. Do you know these Kansas Symbols?
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
kfdi.com
Woman killed in crash at Kellogg & Washington identified
Wichita police identify 22-year-old Konstance Harris, of Wichita, as the woman killed in a crash over the weekend. Officers were called to Kellogg and Washington 7:40 Sunday morning, and found Harris unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Harris was driving on westbound Kellogg...
adastraradio.com
New Magistrate Judge Named for Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson has been appointed the new magistrate judge for the 27th Judicial District which comprises Reno County. The appointment was announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly. Newsum will take the position vacated when Daniel Gilligan became Division III District Judge earlier this month.
Kansas Day activities reveal a Bleeding Kansas History
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union. “Well it’s Kansas Day. I’m not sure any other state has a day where people all around the state know that is when their state entered the union. I’ve […]
Comments / 0