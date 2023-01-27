Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — One Dothan road will be closed for the next week due to emergency work. The city’s contractor, L&K Contracting, will be performing emergency work for the next week on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the 500 and 600 blocks of West Burdeshaw Street, between Lanier Street and North Bell Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane Closure on Cottonwood Road
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — In February, lanes of Cottonwood Road will be closed for work. On Tuesday, February 7, Southeast Gas will close the westbound lanes of Cottonwood Road at Ross Clark Circle. A detour will be provided on Third Avenue back to Cottonwood Road. The work is anticipated...
Semi-truck hits bucket truck, throws two men into street, TPD
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Troy man is in critical condition after a semi-truck hit a bucket truck and threw two men into the street. According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 2:26 p.m., the TPD responded to an accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street, and when officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims on the roadway suffering injuries from an accident.
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
Geneva Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating at hands of Memphis police
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Longtime wiregrass law enforcement official, Tony Helms, reacts to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers. Sheriff Helms, who’s in his third term as Sheriff, says 95% of law enforcement nationwide do their job to protect and serve, and when something like the Tyree Nichols deadly beating happens at the hands of police officers, unfortunately, it puts all officers in a bad light.
Car flips over after single-vehicle crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Dothan has caused a car to overturn on Omussee Road. According to officials, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Omussee Road flipped over after leaving the roadway and running into a ditch. The driver suffered no injuries...
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
Police chase leads to arrest of 18-year-old
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old Enterprise man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and led officers on a short chase. According to Enterprise Police, on January 31, at 10:30 p.m., EPD responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Rucker Boulevard. Within an hour of the report, patrol officers located the stolen 2016 Ford Edge traveling on Dixie Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect, identified as Dante Jamal Buchanan, refused to stop and fled.
Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead
A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
Wintry mess across the South
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another very warm one with lows around 60 degrees and patchy fog. Wednesday will keep the warm trend going with highs peaking around 70 degrees. We’ll also have a 10% chance for light rain. Thursday will be dry until the afternoon...
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting DeFuniak police officer
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a...
Fire burns Dothan grocery and ministry
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan on Thursday night. Dothan Fire was dispatched to the building that is home to Total Deliverance Ministries and McGriff Grocery at 10:31 p.m. Fire crews...
Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
Dothan Housing working towards more affordable housing for Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is working towards more affordable housing in the Wiregrass through their Community Preservation and Revitalization Program (CPR). Alabama’s rent-to-income rates have increased by 4% making us one of the top six rent burdened states. CPR is currently focused on renovating and rebuilding the...
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
Wiregrass sheriff speaks on excessive force and how his department has taken extra precautions
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry county sheriff Eric Blankenship says the standard for being in law enforcement is the highest it’s ever been and says that extra precautions are in place that will hopefully help prevent an incident here, like what happened in Memphis. On Friday videos...
