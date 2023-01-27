ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rock 108

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
TEXAS STATE
US105

10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas

Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
LINDALE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Denton, TX

The city of Denton serves as the administrative center for Texas' Denton County. It is a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth in the northern section of the metro area, and it is well-known for its thriving arts and music scene and educational opportunities. At its heart stands the impressive...
DENTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why

Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas

More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
DALLAS, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable

Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
DENTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

You Texas 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation revealed its 2023 semifinalists for restaurant and chef awards. The James Beard Awards recognizes culinary geniuses in their field of expertise. It’s of great national honor to be considered for a James Beard Award. Texas as usual has plenty of nominees across the state. Here...
TEXAS STATE

