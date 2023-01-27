Read full article on original website
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Fayette Survives Fourth Quarter Rally To Beat Edgerton 43-41
FAYETTE – Edgerton had no answer for Fayette senior Skylar Lester as he put up 24 points and 10 rebounds and Fayette survived a 1/6 stretch at the free throw line in the final 13 seconds to escape with a 43-41 win. Coming off hitting 11 triples in their...
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
Ayersville @ Pettisville Boys Varsity Basketball
PETTISVILLE – Ayersville junior Brady Clark scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the first half and the Pilots turned away the Blackbirds late for a 49-40 win. Ayersville scored the game’s first six points before Pettisville got on the board with buckets by Jaret Beck and Jack Leppelmeier to make it a 6-4 game.
Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby Becomes 10th Boys Player To Reach 1,000 Points
PETTISVILLE – With a fourth quarter free throw at North Central on January 13, Pettisville senior Cayden Jacoby become the tenth boys player to reach 1,000 career points. The last player to do it at Pettisville was Cayden’s brother Graeme who hit the mark in 2020.
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon Boys Varsity Basketball
WAUSEON – The Indians (10-7, 3-1 NWOAL) created a four-way tie for the top spot in the NWOAL by handing the Patriots (13-3, 3-1) their first league loss 50-40. Jack Leatherman led three Indians in double figures with 13, Landon Hines had 12, and Tyson Rodriguez put up 11.
Hilltop @ Evergreen Girls Varsity Basketball
METAMORA – Macy Chamberlin and Addison Ricker combined to score 34 of Evergreen’s (13-6) 42 in a non-league win over Hilltop. Chamberlin finished with 24 points, 18 in the first half, and Ricker had 10. Libbie Baker put up 12 to pace Hilltop (13-5 and Mia Hancock netted 10.
Hilltop @ Montpelier Boys Varsity Basketball
MONTPELIER – The Locos outscored Hilltop 26-14 in the middle two quarters to erase an early 8-4 deficit to earn a 49-40 BBC win. Montpelier (7-9, 3-2 BBC) put two in double figures as Garrett Walz pumped in 21 points and Grant Girrell had 15. Aiden Funkhouser had four...
High School Basketball Roundup For January 28, 2023
HAMLER – Patrick Henry (14-3, 4-1 NWOAL) outrebounded Archbold 33-22 and forced 23 Bluestreak turnovers in rolling to a 73-42 win in a NWOAL makeup game. Carys Crossland drilled three triples and finished with 17 points to lead four Patriots in double figures. Carly Grime scored 12 for Archbold...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: James Ruple (Delta)
The male Athlete of the Week is Delta basketball player James Ruple.
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits
Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
Ann Detwiler (1931-2023)
Ann L. Detwiler, 91, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Ann was born June 8, 1931, in Fayette, Ohio, daughter of the late Ed and Helen (Kennedy) Davenport. She was a 1949 graduate of Fayette High School.
Wauseon Marching Band Will Be Marching In Style In 2023
CONTEMPORARY LOOK … A sneak peek of the new uniforms that have been customized for Wauseon. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Thanks to a generous donation from the Wauseon Music Boosters in the amount of $38,135 the Wauseon Marching Band will soon have a brand-new look. Luke Ankney of the Wauseon Music...
Frederick “Fred” Sanders (1937-2023)
Frederick A. “Fred” Sanders, 86 years, of Bryan, passed away early Friday morning, January 27, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan. Fred was born January 27, 1937, in St. Mary’s Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Viola (Topp) Sanders, He was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.
Ralph Fry (1934-2023)
Ralph Fry, age 89, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away January 29, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born January 1, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio; the son of Lon and Ida Fry. Ralph drove truck for 42 years, 35 years of that was with Duff Truck Line.
Adrian College Announces 2023 Spring Concert
Adrian, MI – Country Pop star Mitchell Tenpenny will headline the 2023 Adrian College Spring Concert, to take place this March. The school made the announcement that the concert will take place on March 24th in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center. Adrian College also booked two other country musicians as opening acts: Nate Smith and Michael Rotundo.
Don Cline (1935-2023)
Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
Nancy Saunders (1947-2023)
Nancy Saunders, born July 14, 1947, in Rogers, Arkansas to the late Herbert Eugene Saunders of Wauseon, Ohio and Alta Joe (nee Brown) of Rogers Arkansas, died peacefully with family beside her at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, Ohio, on January 24, 2023, aged 75 years. A 1965...
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
