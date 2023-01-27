ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

NH man wanted for allegedly stealing 5-month-old baby, assaulting child’s mother

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is wanted by authorities for allegedly assaulting a woman and putting her child in danger on Thursday night.

Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second degree assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officers arriving to the area of Varney Street around 9:45 p.m. found a woman who had been assaulted and reported the attacker took her 5-month-old baby, according to Manchester Police. Voisine was identified as a suspect a short time later.

It is unclear if Voisine and the victim are known to each other.

Authorities probed several addresses on the west side of the city connected to Voisine, and eventually found his car at a Bismark Street address.

The 5-month-old was found inside the building, according to police and taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Voisine is still unaccounted for. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Boston 25 News WFXT

