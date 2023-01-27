Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Bustle
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has yet to air its long-awaited third season, featuring a mix of Bravo’s finest Housewives from Potomac, Salt Lake City, Miami, and beyond. However, RHUGT Season 4 is already in full swing, and there’s been major drama that reportedly led to the early departures of two cast members before filming even concluded.
Bustle
Twitter Is Burning As Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Daphne’s Shock Bridgerton Exit
After much speculation from fans, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for Season 3. The actor, who brought Daphne Bridgerton to life, explained that she’d completed what was required of her. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc,” she told Variety. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?” Daphne does appear in other books within Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, often coming to her siblings’ aid to give them advice about their love life. But as Dynevor has previously explained, the show will “pass the baton” to each sibling and make them the main character.
Bustle
Wednesday Star Emma Myers Thinks A Wenclair Storyline Is “Possible” In Season 2
The fact that Wednesday is returning for a second season is no surprise to anyone — even if it took a while for Netflix to renew the chart-topping series. In The Addams Family spinoff, Jenna Ortega stars as the titular dour teen who moves to a town plagued by a murderer. Over the course of Season 1, she catches the monster and its master, saving her boarding school for outcasts. With the renewal announcement, Season 2 fan theories are already making the internet rounds, from the identity of the stalker introduced in the finale to the question of Wednesday’s romances.
Bustle
The Jonas Brothers Just Announced Their Sixth Studio Album
It’s been nearly 20 years since siblings Joe, Nick, and Kevin came together to form The Jonas Brothers in 2005. The trio quickly became Disney royalty (remember Camp Rock?) and pop royalty. In 2011, the band infamously took a hiatus to focus on their solo careers and finally decided to reunite in 2019. That same year, they launched their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, and were met with the warmest welcome (back). Their single “Sucker” — which featured their IRL partners — even debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And according to the JoBros, another album is dropping soon.
Bustle
The Last Of Us
Perhaps the most pivotal scene in the third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us takes place around an antique piano. Loner survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) had just reluctantly welcomed Frank (Murray Bartlett), an uninfected stranger, into his fortified Boston-area home for a shower and decadent meal of rabbit and Beaujolais. Afterward, Frank admitted he couldn’t stop staring at his host’s 1948 piano nearby and began rifling through sheet music for Beethoven’s “Für Elise” and Offenbach’s “Tales of Hoffmann” before landing on the winner. “This is you,” he told Bill before pulling out The Best of Linda Ronstadt and flipping through the pages to his “favorite” song: 1970’s “Long Long Time.”
Bustle
Channing Tatum “Nearly Killed” Salma Hayek During A Magic Mike Lap Dance
To the delight of fans, the third and final entry in the Magic Mike trilogy is upon us, and will again see Channing Tatum reprise the role of Mike Lane for one last dance. The film follows Lane as he teams up with, and falls for, a wealthy socialite played by co-star Salma Hayek. Ahead of Magic Mike’s Last Dance hotly-anticipated release, Hayek shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits of her time on set, revealing that Tatum “nearly killed” her during a “challenging” lap dance.
Bustle
Andy Cohen Apologized To Larsa Pippen After A RHOM Season 5 Reunion Dust-Up
The Real Housewives of Miami’s Season 5 reunion taping really got heated — and not just for the ladies. In the midst of filming the Peacock special on Jan. 26 in New York City, host Andy Cohen took to his Instagram stories to apologize for losing his cool toward one Housewife in particular: Larsa Pippen. “We’re still shooting, and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” Cohen said in a video, before issuing a public mea culpa.
Bustle
Happy Valley Recreated This Moment From S1 In Its Penultimate Episode
The penultimate episode of the hit BBC One show Happy Valley certainly had viewers on the edge of their seats. Tommy is still on the run, and is planning to abduct Ryan and put his “unfinished business” with Catherine Cawood to rest. Throughout the episode, Ryan consistently puts himself in danger to the exasperation of viewers as he contends with what his dad is really like. Ann finally exposes Ryan to Tommy’s true character, telling him exactly what he did to her and his mum. Having realised how dangerous Tommy really is, the episode culminates in an exchange between Catherine and Ryan, which some viewers have noted is very similar to a sequence in Season 1.
Bustle
Helena Bonham Carter Doesn't Think The Crown “Should Carry On"
Following the much-anticipated fifth chapter of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown, fans are now likely looking forward to the show’s final ever season. As viewers will recall, the latest series followed the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II between 1991 and 1997, covering a particularly turbulent era in the British royal family’s history. However, former cast member Helena Bonham Carter has said The Crown should have already come to an end.
Bustle
This Emily In Paris x Blackpink Crossover Is Beyond Iconic
Paris Fashion Week is the gift that keeps on giving, from Viktor & Rolf’s upside down dresses to that Kylie Jenner lion head. Now, anybody with Mindy Chen joins Blackpink jotted down on their bingo sheet is in for a treat thanks to this genius crossover moment. Ashley Park, who portrays Emily In Paris’ Mindy has been single-handedly spearheading the ankle support trend during her time in the French capital. However, she almost broke the internet when she joined forces with Blackpink’s Lisa for a couple of selfies.
Bustle
Paul Rudd’s Secret To Eternal Youth Is Something You Can Try At Home
Paul Rudd’s unwavering youth has been a hot topic for years. From playing the coolly charming Josh in Clueless to appearing as the Marvel superhero Ant-Man over a decade later, the 53-year-old actor looks as fresh and feisty as ever. Now, as the cover star for the March 2023 issue of Men’s Health, Rudd has finally revealed the “secret” to his age-defying beauty.
Bustle
Brad Pitt Wants To Share The Spotlight With This Celeb In Shania Twain’s “That Don't Impress Me Much”
There are many things that don’t impress Shania Twain — not even Brad Pitt. At least not according to her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Because, she sings, “You got the looks but have you got the touch?” But during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Twain changed her famous lyric on stage and namechecked someone else: Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who was in the audience at the time. Reynolds was honored by the special shoutout and reacted with laughter and applause. He also mouthed, “Oh my — me?”
Bustle
Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour
Ever since Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance in July last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting for any hints about the singer embarking on a world tour, especially since the album was referred to as “act i” in the singer’s Instagram post. And now the time has come, with Queen B confirming that she is indeed setting off on a world tour for her latest record, kicking things off in Europe in May and hitting UK shores on May 17, in Cardiff.
Bustle
Super Bowl 2023: All Of The Commercials & Celebrity Cameos
Though the Super Bowl showcases the best of football, contrary to popular belief, the famed competition isn’t just a sports event. Its halftime show is one of the most highly-anticipated performances annually. This year, the Super Bowl even managed to book Miss Fenty herself, Rihanna, after years of not making music or performing. It also features some of the world’s most expensive jewelry. And it’s likely the one event where commercials aren’t just for bathroom breaks.
Bustle
Watch The Sweet Moment Adele Stopped Her Vegas Concert To Kiss Her Son
Since November 2022, fan favourite musician Adele has been wowing audiences with her Las Vegas residency. Following a short break for the Christmas season, the London-born singer is now back singing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the weekends through to March 2023. During a recent show, the British singer entertained a very special guest in the crowd, as her son Angelo, 10, made an appearance.
Bustle
Barney Walsh Has Been Linked With This Famous Miss World Winner
ITV’s father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh are back with their hilarious road adventure series. Season 5 of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad sees the pair travelling across Latin America as they take on even more daring challenges. Their dynamic is as entertaining as ever, and it looks set to continue in their latest adventure with Barney organising a sightseeing trip in a helicopter without a roof. Having spent so much time watching the duo, you may wonder whether Barney has a significant other waiting for him at home. So, who is Barney Walsh dating?
Bustle
Blake Lively Is Trolling Ryan Reynolds Again, This Time Over Wrexham FC
As followers of the celebrity couple know well, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to troll each other. Whether they’re joking about their significant other’s latest movie or poking fun at each other on their birthdays, the actors are definitely not afraid of taking a playful jab. On Jan. 29, the couple’s latest gag saw the Gossip Girl star hilariously troll her husband during a football match between Sheffield United and Wrexham Football Club — which Reynolds co-owns with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, Rob McElhenney.
Comments / 0