Kentucky State

Related
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
FUNNY: Kentucky Man Shrinks Wife’s Favorite Sweater Now Their Daughter Can Wear It

A Kentucky man accidentally shrinks his wife's favorite sweater in the dryer and the result is absolutely hilarious. Now it fits their seven-year-old daughter LOL. Hey Y'all, Angel here. Before all the haters come out of the woodwork shouting "at least he does laundry" let me start by saying I appreciate my husband more than life itself. He is incredible in all things. He helps around the house, he is a phenomenal dad, he is super patient, and he's a great cook. Sounds pretty close to perfect huh?!
KENTUCKY STATE
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
Can You Guess the Most Filmed Location in Indiana?

A recent study just found the most filmed location in every state. You may or may not be surprised by the location that has the most film credits in Indiana. There have been several movies and television shows set in our home state of Indiana. I'm sure that you can think of a handful off the top of your head. Sometimes in these movies and shows, they may say that it's set in Indiana, but the filming locations aren't actually in the state at all. Case in point, the show Parks and Recreation. The show was set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. There are a handful of scenes in the series that were shot in Indiana, but most of it was shot in a studio in California. However, there are still quite a few films that did shoot on location in Indiana. When you think about all of the shows and movies shot here, what would you guess is the most filmed location in the state?
INDIANA STATE
One of the Rarest Cardinals in the World Was Recently Spotted in Tennessee

I'm not much of a birdwatcher. Sure, I think birds are neat and beautiful, but I'm just not educated enough to know what kinds of birds I'm looking at, or what kind I should be looking for. I have no idea what birds are rare and endangered, or common and plentiful. I am a little bit more knowledgeable now, though, thanks to some pictures taken by a woman in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Take a Trip Around the World by Visiting These Indiana Towns

The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.
INDIANA STATE
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
CHATHAM, IL
Owensboro, KY
