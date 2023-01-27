ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Reduction of non-essential services issued for several Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced a reduction of non-essential services to Tulsa, Rogers, Creek Okmulgee, Mayes, Delaware, Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Ottawa counties due to inclement weather on Monday. The reduction will last until 5 p.m. Monday. Essential services will still be performed.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa to receive $85M mega grant for I-44, US 75 corridor improvements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million mega grant for the Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75 Corridor Improvement Project in Tulsa. The funding comes from part of a nearly $1.2 billion National...
TULSA, OK

