KTUL
Murder suspect booked into Tulsa jail after recovering from self-inflicted stab wound
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of murdering a woman in January has been booked into the Tulsa County jail after recovering from a self-inflicted stab wound. On Jan. 26, police performed a welfare check on 45-year-old Melissa Hunter who had not shown up for work, and discovered her body at Mingo RV Park.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
KTUL
Man allegedly shatters wine bottles inside store, assaults employee before being arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking multiple wine bottles inside a gas station before assaulting two people. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at a gas station near 11th and Utica, when police were called to the scene for a disturbance.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies arrest woman for alleged domestic assault, battery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a domestic violence suspect during a warrants sweep. On Jan. 27, WCSO's Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant sweep for individuals wanted for violent crimes. Deputies were investigating a home near 261th Street South and 357th...
KTUL
2 killed after multi-vehicle crash in Broken Arrow; driver arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Broken Arrow police have shut down Lynn Lane near Albany following a deadly crash Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver of a truck was traveling southbound on Lynn Lane and crashed into an...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma police departments react, share thoughts on death of Tyre Nichols
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tyre Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving. A confrontation occurred between the 29-year-old and the officers where he was beaten numerous times. Three days later Nichols succumbed to his injuries and passed away. As of Thursday, five police officers are...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police chief issues statement after graphic video released in Tyre Nichols case
“My heart weeps for the Nichols family,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a letter posted on social media. — Politicians and law enforcement officials are critical of Memphis police after the video showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols was made public on Friday. The footage shows...
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests
TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
An 18 year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Tulsa County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. near East 104 Street and South Elwood Avenue. Vladislav Soden, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP. What happened...
KTUL
Reduction of non-essential services issued for several Green Country counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced a reduction of non-essential services to Tulsa, Rogers, Creek Okmulgee, Mayes, Delaware, Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Ottawa counties due to inclement weather on Monday. The reduction will last until 5 p.m. Monday. Essential services will still be performed.
KTUL
Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnaping, Beating Girlfriend
Body camera video shows the moments Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who's currently on federal probation, and is now accused of kidnapping and repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Deputies say they arrested Jace McKittrick when she showed up to check in for his federal probation in Turley. Deputies say they...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
Police identify couple found dead in murder-suicide after Broken Arrow standoff
Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night.
KTUL
South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
KTUL
Tulsa to receive $85M mega grant for I-44, US 75 corridor improvements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million mega grant for the Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75 Corridor Improvement Project in Tulsa. The funding comes from part of a nearly $1.2 billion National...
