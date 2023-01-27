Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
NBC Sports
Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles
George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson suffered injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at that position.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
4 Bengals most to blame for AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a bit of a shock. The Bengals were one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last 10 games in a row. Plus, Patrick Mahomes was hurt, Joe Burrow was 3-0 in his first three Bengals-Chiefs games, and the team decimated the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills just a week ago. And if none of that convinced you the Bengals were going to win, all you had to do is ask them (or the Mayor of Cincinnati), and they would tell you the team was going to win at “Burrowhead.” Despite all that, the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Chiefs. After that L knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from Burrow at the top all the way down to Eli Apple.
Eagles defense dominated 49ers after ‘disrespectful’ comments by George Kittle
PHILADELPHIA – Leading up to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, much of the discussion was about the 49ers defense, which finished the regular season as the top-ranked in the league after allowing just 300 yards per game. The Eagles defense bit...
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
Yardbarker
Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win
Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Patrick Mahomes wasted no time sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady after the latter announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. Mahomes tweeted three goat emojis, sharing what everyone in the sports world already knew when his fellow quarterback decided to hang them up: Brady is the greatest football player of all time. 🐐🐐🐐 […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles fan favorites to testify as ex-teammate sues doctor for negligence
Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be returning to Philadelphia. But it has nothing to do with this year’s Eagles squad going back to the big game. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles special teams star Chris Maragos is suing his doctor for a career-ending knee injury and Foles, now a backup quarterback with the Indianapaolis Colts, will be called to testify as a witness. And the quarterback won’t be alone.
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterwards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a transcription of...
sportszion.com
Christian McCaffrey’s GF Olivia Culpo sends 49ers’ star short heart-warming note after loss vs Eagles in NFC championship
The San Francisco 49ers’ fantasy run finally ended in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football. The game was won by the host team, 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners were unable to gain control of the game against the Eagles, going three...
3 major fixes Titans must make this offseason to reach the NFL playoffs in 2023
For the first time since 2018, the Tennessee Titans missed out on the playoffs in 2023. It was a run that included a trip to the 2019 AFC Championship Game and home playoff games in 2020 and 2021 for the first time since 2008. However, that era of Titans football seems to have come crashing […] The post 3 major fixes Titans must make this offseason to reach the NFL playoffs in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory. Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its ...
49ers’ Brock Purdy could miss entire 2023 NFL season, noted surgeon believes
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury during the NFC Championship, and it turns out it was a pretty significant one. Amid reports that Purdy has sustained a UCL injury, the 49ers’ seventh-round pick received a brutal update on the injury on Wednesday. After getting the opinion of Dr. Mark Adickes, it’s […] The post 49ers’ Brock Purdy could miss entire 2023 NFL season, noted surgeon believes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes ankle injury update for Super Bowl is great news for Chiefs
All attention will be on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 57. The presumptive MVP is playing with a high ankle sprain, so his injury status leading up to the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be under the microscope for the next two weeks. Mahomes may have been […] The post Patrick Mahomes ankle injury update for Super Bowl is great news for Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urban Meyer offers puzzling take on Jaguars’ turnaround season under Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars downright stunk under Urban Meyer in 2021, posting a 2-11 record before he was canned for not only a lack of success, but some inappropriate behavior. 2022 was a much different story for the Jags though as Doug Pederson rejuvenated the organization, leading them to an AFC South title and an appearance […] The post Urban Meyer offers puzzling take on Jaguars’ turnaround season under Doug Pederson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
