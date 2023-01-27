ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy

Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
People

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
msn.com

Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’

Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year

The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role in Super Bowl Ad

This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something. We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.
Abigail Breslin Just Got Married! Who Is Her Husband?

The 26-year-old actress best known for her role on TV series Scream Queens, as well as her work as a child star in the 2000s in films such as Signs and Little Miss Sunshine, announced the news via Instagram Sunday (Jan. 29). "Ya girl got married y’all," Breslin captioned an...
Mandan, ND
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

