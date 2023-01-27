Read full article on original website
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Following Panic! at the Disco's official breakup announcement Tuesday (Jan. 24), a former band member's Instagram captions are perhaps shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes with lead singer Brendon Urie. Dallon Weekes, Panic!'s former bassist from 2009 to 2017, has apparently edited the captions of some...
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
A man on TikTok claims it's his personal mission to upload the worst, most unflattering photos of celebrities to their respective Wikipedia profiles. "Did a fan take a flash photo of you seconds after he tapped you on the back? I'm gonna upload it," user @pablogoldstein says while showing a bad photo of Luke Wilson.
Sam Smith was kicked off multiple online dating apps because the apps didn't believe Smith's accounts really belonged to the "Unholy" singer. The 30-year-old pop star, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, revealed that both Tinder and Hinge believed Smith's respective accounts were fake. "I did Tinder once; I...
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she "can relate" to the #FreeBritney movement that called for the end of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. Speaking to Page Six, the former reality TV star opened up about the "Free Jinger" movement fans created in the late 2000s when she appeared on the Duggars' TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting.
In a viral TikTok, a pastor claims he briefly died and went to Hell, where they tortured the souls of the damned with Rihanna's music. Sounds like a good time to us, to be honest. Pastor Gerald Johnson experienced a heart attack in 2016. Though he thought he had done...
Did Taylor Swift just throw some shade toward ex John Mayer with the announcement of her upcoming music video for "Lavender Haze"? The jury's out for now, but fans certainly have some theories. Swift announced the release date — midnight tonight — for her "Lavender Haze" music video at 8:05AM...
The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something. We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
The charm of "Mr. Worldwide Handsome" has not dulled even in the military. BTS superstar Jin left for mandatory South Korean military service in December 2022, and since then, the group's fans (ironically known as ARMY) have eagerly awaited any update on the performer. According to Korean news outlet SBS,...
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
The 26-year-old actress best known for her role on TV series Scream Queens, as well as her work as a child star in the 2000s in films such as Signs and Little Miss Sunshine, announced the news via Instagram Sunday (Jan. 29). "Ya girl got married y’all," Breslin captioned an...
