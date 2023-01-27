ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

13-year-old reported missing in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to BRPD, A’nvirah Roberts, 13, was last seen in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue. Police say Roberts is 5′2″ tall and weighs...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LPSO deputies searching for missing teen

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to LPSO, Kayden Tanksley, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies said he was seen on Ben Fuglar Road in Denham Springs.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Liquor thieves wanted by Baker Police

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who stole liquor from Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to officials, the pair entered the store around 1 p.m. and stole over $800 in alcohol. The two then fled the scene in a white vehicle, officials added.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft. According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

LSP: Covington 8-year-old reported missing found safe

COVINGTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on Monday, Jan. 30. 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion who was reported missing has been found safe, according to LSP. Authorities said Gremillion was last seen in the 19000 block of W. Front Street in Covington...
COVINGTON, LA
CBS 42

Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop

Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
ETHEL, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 30 minutes ago. A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man taken into custody following search in Livonia, deputies say

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say a search for a man who ran away during a traffic stop has ended. The individual has been apprehended and taken into custody. Deputies made the announcement before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to...
LIVONIA, LA
CBS 42

Coroner identifies 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a call about shots […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy