Pittsfield, MA

New brewery to open in Pittsfield next week

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new Latina-owned business opening in downtown Pittsfield next week.

Hot Plate Brewing Co, located at 1 School Street in Pittsfield, will open its doors to the public on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The brewery will offer six of their craft beers on tap and will also offer other types of beers, wine, cider, hard seltzers, soft drinks and light snacks.

National Chocolate Cake Day: Where to find the best in Massachusetts

“As a mission-driven organization trying to make the craft beer industry more inclusive, there are a couple of obvious areas that need improvement,” said owner and head Brewster, Sarah Real. “For years, I didn’t see someone like myself reflected in the industry, especially in ownership, leadership, or back of house positions.”

According to the Brewers Association, there is less than one percent of craft breweries throughout the United States that are owned by women of color.

Their taproom will be accessible to wheelchair-bound patrons and the brewery will soon be working with specialists for serving guests with spectrum disorders and other neurodiverse conditions.

“As we’ve been putting the final touches on our space, it’s been amazing how much the taproom really is starting to feel like an extension of our old home,” co-founder Mike Dell’Aquila added, “and now we have the opportunity to welcome all of our new friends up here in Pittsfield and throughout the Berkshires.”

