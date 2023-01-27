INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Lonnie Joe Robinson, 43, of Tomahawk, was arrested Saturday at Zip Zone in Lovely for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possession, no/expired registration plates and prescription controlled substance not in original container. Sheriff Kirk responded to a call about Robinson being passed out under the wheel of his truck for over an hour at the Lovely Zip Zone. The sheriff’s report states Robinson had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, failed field sobriety tests and admitted he had taken Adipex, oxycodone and gabapentin. According to the police report, Robinson had a “dope pipe” in his truck seat, prescription receipts for oxycodone and gabapentin filled on Jan. 25 but did not have any of the medication, and an oxycodone tablet in his seat near the console.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO