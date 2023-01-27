Read full article on original website
cartercountytimes.com
Arrest made in Olive Hill stabbing
An Olive Hill woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing one man and cutting another in an unprovoked attack last week. According to Olive Hill police chief Bruce Palmer the department received a call last Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from a residence on Sapphire Drive indicating that a male subject had been stabbed.
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
wymt.com
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – An eighth grader died Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community. According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
wymt.com
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead. Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge...
wymt.com
From healthcare to hope: Emergency room staff works to get fire victim back on his feet
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When 82-year-old Gary Frank lost everything in a house fire, he never expected a visit to the hospital to open so many new doors. Frank’s Prestonsburg home caught fire after an issue with his wood-burning stove, taking with it all of his personal belongings. He...
wfxrtv.com
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021 — she was only 3 months old. The case started when West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) said they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.
WSAZ
Missing teen believed to be in danger
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger. Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department. Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find...
mountaincitizen.com
Martin County Arrest Report
INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Lonnie Joe Robinson, 43, of Tomahawk, was arrested Saturday at Zip Zone in Lovely for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possession, no/expired registration plates and prescription controlled substance not in original container. Sheriff Kirk responded to a call about Robinson being passed out under the wheel of his truck for over an hour at the Lovely Zip Zone. The sheriff’s report states Robinson had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, failed field sobriety tests and admitted he had taken Adipex, oxycodone and gabapentin. According to the police report, Robinson had a “dope pipe” in his truck seat, prescription receipts for oxycodone and gabapentin filled on Jan. 25 but did not have any of the medication, and an oxycodone tablet in his seat near the console.
thelevisalazer.com
W.VA. FUGITIVE WANTED FOR RAMMING CRUISER CAUGHT AT FALLSBURG RESIDENCE
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that the suspect wanted for ramming a police cruiser during a pursuit last week was arrested at a residence in Fallsburg KY by the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Thompson stated that Last week the Wayne County Sheriff Drug...
q95fm.net
Two People From Pike County Arrested for Meth Trafficking
Two people from Pike County were arrested on Monday on meth trafficking charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old Josh Allen and 44 year oldMalinda Mounts, who are both from Deadening Fork Road in Pike County. Both of them are facing two counts of meth trafficking. According to court...
wymt.com
Man wanted after ramming police cruisers during pursuit arrested in Ky.
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and throwing meth out of a car window during a pursuit has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn ‘Shug’ Risner was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the US Marshals...
thelevisalazer.com
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
wymt.com
‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
thelevisalazer.com
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
Ironton Tribune
Man arrested after drugs intercepted
Spears arrested for first degree felony trafficking. A Chesapeake man is facing drug trafficking charges after a drug shipment was intercepted in West Virginia. According to a press release from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office, on Jan. 25, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was notified by the Hurricane (West Virginia) Police Criminal Interdiction Unit that a large shipment of narcotics that was intercepted during a traffic stop.
wymt.com
Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains went to bed Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning with quite a layer of snow, sleet and freezing rain on top of cars, power lines, roofs and even the ground. You can submit photos inside the WYMT First Alert Weather App,...
